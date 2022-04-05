Ciphertex Data Security CEO discusses building products Trusted by US Military, Government Agencies and Hospitals

Jerry Kaner, CEO, Ciphertex Data Security

CEO Jerry Kaner on Ciphertex Data Security’s Encrypted, Portable, USA Manufactured Rugged NAS System - Fast Sharing of Large Files, Big Data-best Cybersecurity

Data is expanding every minute of every day and safely storing and moving that data has become a mission-critical undertaking.” — Jerry Kaner

CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, US, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Jerry Kaner, CEO of Ciphertex Data Security, a Chatsworth, CA-based company providing secure data storage and fast transfer of large files and big data.

“Ciphertex comes from the world of digital forensics. In a previous lifetime, I spent a lot of time with law enforcement, developing products for the FBI and Secret Service, meeting with Interpol and law enforcement agencies across Europe. We spent an enormous amount of time focusing on the issue of cyber security and the associated costs of cyber-attacks on the US and European economies– it was mind-boggling. We are talking about many billions of dollars each year for each sector,” said Mr. Kaner during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse. Explaining how this led to the current focus at Ciphertex Data Security, Mr. Kaner said, “Through this work I decided to start designing and manufacturing the most secure products to store, protect, and securely move data available. In recent years, Ciphertex Data Security has focused on storing large amounts of data in as secure compact enclosure as possible for easy transport, as well as improving storage improvements for faster transfer speeds.”

Discussing their products and what they are designed for, Mr. Kaner shared, “Our almost indestructible SecureNAS® units are powered by our proprietary CX-Linux ZFS™ operating system. Data is expanding every minute of every day and safely storing and moving that data has become a mission-critical undertaking. One of the issues that comes up when working with various organizations and government agencies is that transferring data over the internet is not all that secure. It also takes a lot more time to transfer data over the internet, even if the organization has access to ultra-fast upload times via their internet service provider. For example, it generally takes several days to migrate 100 terabytes of data to a faraway cloud. Transferring data locally onto a secure, high-performance system such as ours takes only a few hours at most.

As for the industries they provide products for and compliance standards they meet, Mr. Kaner told Lynn, “I designed a small secure product in compliance with US government and healthcare information processing standards. The product was originally designed for the US Air Force. They were the primary customer at that time and still are today.” He continued, “These features were specifically implemented to meet the needs of the US military. They also required a certain degree of ruggedness for use on their aircraft, so we very intentionally designed for physical durability as well. Since then, we have branched into many industries including healthcare. Today, companies such as Cerner are selling our products to thousands of hospitals in the United States and around the world.”

Explaining the competitive landscape, Mr. Kaner said, “There are plenty of consumer desktop NAS appliances that look similar to ours. However, as consumer products, they do not work for travel, heavy repurposing, or data intensive applications. It took years of experience to design a rugged product that can handle severe abuse and repeatedly traverse thousands of miles. As far as I know, no other desktop NAS has FIPS validated encryption and ISTA certification by a Department of Defense certified environmental testing laboratory to meet the stringent requirements of the US military.

The key for us is building products that can move and purge data quickly in all environments, whether in the dessert or in the data center. The rugged SecureNAS build happened as a natural consequence of many years of experience working directly with the military. On the other hand, to quickly cleanse drives of their data happened more recently due to the evolution of drive technology.

Previously, a standard system wipe of 150 terabytes or so of data took anywhere from 25 to 35 hours. We developed an instant secure erase feature that purges 150 terabytes to 200 terabytes in mere minutes. It is very important not to leave any recoverable data on the drives because the data is often private, classified, or sensitive in nature.”

Asked why Ciphertex Data Security is important, Mr. Kaner told CEOCFO, "Ciphertex products are the most rugged, safest mode of large-scale data transport available anywhere. Our largest portable system has a capacity of around 740 terabytes in one unit. That is a lot of data! However, the more data you have, the more data you can lose, so it needs to always remain protected and secure. We offer that protection and security.”

