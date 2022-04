Embedded Security For Internet of Things (IoT) Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% by forecast period 2027

global embedded security for internet of things (IoT) market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global embedded security for internet of things (IoT) market was estimated to account for US$ 3,225.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

Coherent Market Insights has added a new research study on the Global โ€œEmbedded Security For Internet of Things (IoT) Marketโ€ 2022 by Size, Growth, Trends, and dynamics, Forecast to 2027 which is a result of an extensive examination of the market patterns. This report covers a comprehensive investigation of the information that influences the market regarding fabricates, business providers, market players, and clients. The report provides data about the aspects which drive the expansion of the global Embedded Security For Internet of Things (IoT) industry. The report has been segmented based on different categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region.

Market Analysis and Insights:

The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by type and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2022-2027. The objective of the study is to define Embedded Security For Internet of Things (IoT) market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the marketโ€™s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฏ๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐—ฟ ๐—ถ๐—ป-๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด: Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Cisco System Inc., Inside Secure, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Synopsys, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ARM Holdings Plc. (SoftBank Corp), Gemalto NV, Palo Alto Networks Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

The growing adoption of IoT worldwide has increased the number of devices being connected, communicating, and exchanging data with each other. These devices connected through IoT networks are used in several industry verticals including healthcare, retail, smart cities, industrial automation, agriculture, etc. According to Cisco Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based IoT solutions provider, around 7% of global mobile traffic data is expected to come from devices connected through IoT by 2020, which is up from 3% in 2015. Thus, rising number of connected devices through IoT networks are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป:-

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Component:

โƒ Software

โƒ Controller Chip

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Application:

โƒ Smart Factory

โƒ Smart Grid

โƒ Connected Car

โƒ Networking Equipment

โƒ Computing Device

Global Embedded Security for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Vertical:

โƒ Retail

โƒ Aerospace and defense

โƒ Healthcare

โƒ Gaming

โƒ Automotive

โƒ Others

