Moringa Products Market to Garner $ 9,290.1 Million by 2027 | 8.5 % CAGR by The Insight Partners

Increasing applications of moringa in cosmetics industry is expected to boost the growth of moringa products market globally

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on “Global Moringa products Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Leaf Powder, Tea, Oil, Seeds, Others); Application (Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others),”, The global moringa products market is accounted to US$ 4,506.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9,290.1 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 4,506.6 Million in 2018

Market Size Value by- US$ 9,290.1 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 8.5% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages- 139

No. Tables- 56

No. of Charts & Figures- 68

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product ; Application

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Moringa Products Market

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food &beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdowns, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.

Under the product segment, the leaf powder segment accounted for the largest share in the global moringa products market. The demand for moringa is increasing from dietary supplements, cosmetics and pharmaceutical end use industries. Moring leaf powder helps to make useful medicines and helps to cure a wide variety of skin problems. The leaf extracts are also used to treat some stomach disorders including gastritis, constipation, and ulcerative colitis. Moreover, the antibiotic and antibacterial properties displayed by moringa leaf powder is also used to restrict the growth of various pathogens. Also, moringa powder have much longer life span and can be easily transported, which makes it highly preferred form of moringa products as compared to the other forms.

The European market comprises countries such as Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and Russia, among others. The European market for moringa and moringa products is still underdeveloped. Only an acute portion of European consumers know about moringa and its attributed advantages. Therefore, awareness regarding the advantages and benefits of moringa is necessary among a significantly large portion of the population in the region. Moreover, moringa production in Europe has been recorded to be insignificant, and the demands are met via imports. As per the global perspective, India is the largest producer and supplier of moringa. With increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period. The consumption of moringa is high in Europe, and the primary application of the plant parts include food supplements. The dried leaves of moringa are marketed and consumed for a wide range of health benefits in Europe.



Moringa Products Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd, Botanica Natural Products, Earth Expo Company, Green Virgin Products LLC, Kuli Kuli Inc., Moringa Initiative Ltd, Moringa Malawi, Mosagri Lda and Organic India Pvt The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

.

