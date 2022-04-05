Trace-A-Matic Appoints New Vice President of Sales

Dan Schneider, Vice President of Sales at Trace-A-Matic

Trace-A-Matic Corp. announces Dan Schneider as their newly appointed Vice President of Sales.

BROOKFIELD, WI, US, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trace-A-Matic Corp. announces Dan Schneider as their newly appointed Vice President of Sales. Dan is a sales veteran with a successful career built on product knowledge, customer satisfaction, and delivering on his word. He leads sales operations at Trace-A-Matic’s Brookfield, WI and Houston, TX locations and the sister company Machining Concepts in Germantown, WI.

“We are pleased that Dan Schneider has joined the Trace-A-Matic team and confident he will excel in his new role with professionalism and enthusiasm,” Ed Graunke, President at Trace-A-Matic, said in a statement. “Dan is very detail-oriented and reflects our customer-first mindset.”

“I’m excited to be part of the Trace-A-Matic family and look forward to meeting and serving our customers,” said Dan Schneider, Vice President of Sales at Trace-A-Matic.

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic produces precision machined CNC components and assemblies for the aerospace, defense, food processing, heavy equipment, medical equipment, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and general industry markets. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities use the latest CNC machining technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. High-quality products machined from castings, forgings, fabricated weldments, tubing, billets, and bar stock weighing up to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI, and Houston, TX, serving US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 150+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

Trace-A-Matic North - Headquarters

21125 Enterprise Avenue

Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

https://www.traceamatic.com

sales@traceamatic.com

+1-262-797-7300

Trace-A-Matic South

7210 Empire Central Drive

Houston, TX 77040, USA

sales.south@traceamatic.com

+1-713-538-1370

