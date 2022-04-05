Greens Powder Market to Outstrip US$ 196.56 million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 8.3 % CAGR

Growing demand for powdered dietary supplementsto escalate greens powdermarket at 8.3%CAGR during 2019–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Global Greens Powder Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Fermented Greens, Marine Sources, Grasses Sourced, Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 196.56 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 397.78 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Green powder is a type of dietary supplement made by the nutritious combination of dried or blended plants, which are later converted into powder form. A few common ingredients include wheatgrass, spirulina (a type of algae), chlorella, kelp, pineapple, kale, beets, green tea extract, probiotics, and some digestive enzymes. The greens powder are rich in calcium, vitamin D, folic acid, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc, copper, and lutein that offers various health benefits such as reducing bone loss, minimizing the risk of heart diseases, and slowing the loss in vision. The greens powder delivers the benefits of green leafy vegetables and other ingredients that contain health-boosting vitamins and minerals.

Rise in demand for such powdered dietary supplements among the geriatric population and increase in the awareness of preventive healthcare are among the factors driving the demand for greens powder. Additionally, there is a growing trend among people of all age groups for weight loss and hence demand for weight management products such as fat burners and weight loss supplements are gaining traction in recent years.

Greens Powder Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The market for global rice seed is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global rice seed market include Athletic Greens; Garden of Life; Greens First-Wellness Watchers Global; LLC; MacroLife Naturals, Inc.; Naturo Sciences; Nested Naturals Inc.; Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.; Vega; Vibrant Health; and Vital

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Greens Powder Market

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globeat a fast pace.As of April 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, France, Germany, and the US are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~12,172,181confirmed cases and 552,164 total deaths globally. COVID-19 has affectedeconomies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global greens powderindustry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, disruptions in manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries.The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods.

Based on product, the global greens powder market is segmented into fermented greens, marine sources, grasses sourced, and others. In 2018, the fermented greens segment held a significant share in the global greens powder market and it is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fermented greens contain organic fruit, vegetable, and herb blends. The fermented greens powder is a unique food supplement, which harnesses the power of natural fermentation to convey a broad spectrum of vastly bioavailable proteins and nutrients in a single, convenient way. Fermented greens offer an outstanding source of nutrients that help to improve digestive and gut health. They also help in weight management and maintaining blood sugar levels. They also boost energy levels and improve psychological well-being. They contain an impressive array of antioxidants that are hard to find in other foods. These antioxidants are essential for enhancing the health of cells, bones, eyes, heart, cognition, and brain. Additionally, the fermented greens powders are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, non-dairy, and non-GMO formula sweetened with low-glycemic stevia. Moreover it contains natural organic flavors, which makes it a preferred diet for health-conscious consumers.

