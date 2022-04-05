Dolomite Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2028

Wide range of dolomite applications is going to influence dolomite market globally

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of The Insight Partners recent study on the “Dolomite Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by End-Use Industry (Iron and Steel, Construction, Agriculture, Animal Feed, Ceramics and Glass, Others)” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis. It also includes the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

The dolomite market is projected to grow from US$ 21,727.97 million in 2020 to US$ 28,558.14 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021–2028.

Dolomite is a calcium magnesium carbonate with a chemical composition of CaMg(CO3)2. It is the primary component of the sedimentary rock known as dolostone. The trigonal crystal system of dolomite has a rhombohedral habit. Dolomite is a calcium magnesium carbonate mineral that has many characteristics similar to calcite. Dolomite and limestone are very similar to each other in their chemical compositions and also applications. Dolomite is utilized as an alternative to limestone as aggregates/ crushed stones in construction. According to OEC, Belgium and UAE were the largest exporters of dolomite, while Netherlands, India, China and Japan emerged as the largest importers.

Dolomite has a wide scope of applications in end-user industries such as construction, iron and steel, ferroalloys, ceramics and glass, agriculture, and animal feed. Its preference and adoption in industries depends on the grade of the rock. Dolomite is a commonly used substance in the construction industry because of its hardness and density. It is used in the manufacturing of bricks, cement, concrete, paving materials, etc. In the iron and steel industry, dolomite is used in three forms—raw dolomite, calcined dolomite, and sintered dolomite. In the iron and steel industry, it is mainly used as a fluxing material for the protection of refractory lining, and as a refractory raw material. Raw dolomite or calcined dolomite is used as a fluxing material. The use of dolomite as a flux has grown, particularly, due to growing concerns regarding contamination. The material is also used as a refractory material in steel factories. According to the Indian Minerals Yearbook 2019, the iron and steel industry was the major consumer of dolomite in 2018–2019, which accounted for 75% (~6,186 thousand tonnes) of the total consumption of dolomite in India. The expanding infrastructure construction and thriving automobile industries are adding to the demand for steel industry offerings.

Dolomite is used for acid neutralization in the chemicals industries and stream restoration projects. It is also used as a source of magnesia (MgO), a feed additive for livestock. Dolomite is an important component in animal feed because of its high magnesium and calcium carbonate content. In farming, it is also used as a soil conditioner to neutralize acidity. It helps change the pH of the soil by bringing it to match the plant’s needs, thereby improving the crop yield. In fertilizers, paints & varnishes, dolomite is used as a filler. Dolomite is used in the manufacture of automotive glass, construction glass, fiberglass, etc., for improving the viscosity of the glass melt; it also increases the scratch and chemical resistance of the glass. The growing glass industry in countries such as China, thus, contributes to the market growth.

Further, dolomite is used as the host rock for lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Sometimes, it can be used as an oil and gas reservoir rock. When limestone is transformed into dolomite, the dolomitization process results in a minor volume reduction. This can produce a porosity zone in the strata where dolomitization has occurred. Subsurface fluids such as oil and natural gas can be trapped in these pore spaces. Thus, with the growth of various end-user industries, such as construction, iron and steel, and ceramics and glass, the demand for dolomite is also growing.

Dolomite Market Key Companies:

Beihai Group; Calcinor; Essel Mining & Industries Limited; JFE GROUP; INCA MINING; LHOIST GROUP; Sibelco; RHI Magnesita GmbH; Arihant Min chem; and Omya AG are among the key companies in the global dolomite market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dolomite Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the chemical and materials sector and negatively impacted the growth of the dolomite mining market. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2 has aggravated the situation. Industries such as construction, and iron and steel have been impacted by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains attributable to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries. A significant decline in the growth of the several industrial sectors has led to reduced demand for dolomite. The shutdown of mining operations has created a hampered annual production perfromances. The long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the mining industry will depend upon the length of lockdown periods and the ability of the industry players to resurge. As many countries are planning to revive their operations, the demand for dolomite is expected to rise globally in the coming months. The dolomite mining market players are focusing on the availability of supplies and manpower to achieve full operational levels.

