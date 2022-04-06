Credico UK Hosts Quarterly Leadership Seminar
Credico invited leaders within the sales sector to join them in a seminar expanding on topics to take them to new levels of leadership.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credico strongly acknowledges that "for many individuals that have succeeded in their career, the causes have largely contributed to the strong networking channels they have created over time." (Forbes).
As one of the largest conference hotels in Europe, with cutting-edge technology and dedicated event space, the Hilton transformed the event space so expertly. With over 600 leaders and future leaders in attendance, the event was set to be a success.
The seminar consisted of a series of workshops which included topics such as sales skills, managing expectations, building relationships, and organisation.
Sales Skills
Prioritising sales skills as part of a business's regular training is important for those in any leadership position since customer demands and the market are ever-evolving.
This part of the seminar included how leaders can overturn objections using the knowledge of impulse factors and the law of averages.
The four key components of impulse factors include:
• Fear of loss (losing out on a great deal)
• How to create a sense of urgency for the customer
• The Jones effect (following the trends)
• The power of indifference (never appearing desperate for the sale).
It is fantastic to see so many developing businesses bounce back from the effects of the pandemic; it is vital for business growth and stability to have opportunities to develop professionally and maximise their business potential. We're already looking forward to the next event.
Managing Expectations
Learning how to manage and meet clients' expectations was covered in the first part of this session, while the second part discussed how to set clear expectations of the teams being managed. Having a clear set of feasible targets, communicating KPIs, and ensuring that those targets are met while being a respectable leader is vital to business success.
The attendees appreciated the lessons, and one individual quoted, "I can't wait to work on this with my team, I really think we'll get better results!"
Building Relationships
Leaders can sometimes think that they don't have to be as concerned about customer relationships if they are no longer on the front line, but in truth, these customer service skills are used throughout their whole career.
Relationships with customers turn into relationships with clients, suppliers and other stakeholders. They are of the utmost importance to maintain and always ensure that all parties are happy with the work you and your team are doing.
Organisation
This session provided educated on why being organised throughout the whole sales pipeline is so important. Communication between team members must be consistent. For example, data about leads generated must continually be up to date when it gets to the lead nurturing team's hands, in order to increase the chances of converting to sales and repeat selling by knowing customer needs.
The above are just a small selection of the valuable lessons the leaders were taught, and Credico looks forward to welcoming more leaders to future seminars. Due to the inarguable success of this leadership seminar, Credico is introducing three additional seminars to be held throughout 2022.
Feedback following the seminar has been incredibly positive. One attendee exclaimed, "I feel so motivated to succeed, and I will be applying all of the parts I learnt today - I didn't know how important it was that both myself and sales teams know the impulse factors to work them into our sales strategies. I can't wait to relay this to my team."
