Supply Chain Analytics Market Technology, High-Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Insights and Forecasts 2028

Supply Chain Analytics Market Size – USD 3.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.9%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies is expected to drive revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period. Growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs is expected to propel global supply chain analytics market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhanced decision-making capabilities is expected to boost growth of the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

The Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Supply Chain Analytics market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Supply Chain Analytics market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Supply Chain Analytics market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, and Savi Technologies, Inc.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Supply Chain Analytics market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based supply chain analytics solutions across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the solution segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics solutions by end-users.

Increasing adoption of demand analysis & forecasting solutions among end-users to reduce inventory cost is expected to drive revenue growth of the demand analysis and forecasting segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the manufacturing segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of supply chain analytics in the manufacturing sector.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Supply Chain Analytics market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market on the basis of deployment, component, solution, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supplier performance analytics

Inventory analytics

Demand analysis and forecasting

Spend & procurement analytics

Transportation & logistics analytics

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by region / country:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Supply Chain Analytics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Supply Chain Analytics industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Supply Chain Analytics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Supply Chain Analytics industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

