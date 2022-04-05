Depression Treatment Market Projected to Grow USD 16.06 Billion by 2027 | Top Players Pfizer, Allergan Plc, AstraZeneca

Emergen Research Logo

Depression Treatment Market Size – USD 12.06 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global brachytherapy market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Depression Treatment Market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases.

The global Depression Treatment Market is highly fragmented, with major, medium, and new entrants accounting for significant market share.Some key factors driving market growth are increasing initiatives to drive awareness about benefits and advantages of advanced prosthetics, government and NGO-funded programs and activities related to these solutions and deployment, as well as rising investments in the healthcare sector worldwide, among others.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eily, Lilly, and Company, Allergan Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, and Apotex, Inc., among others.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/191

The global Depression Treatment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of mental health and depression is creating a demand for the market. Growth in the geriatric population and the rise in diseases such as anxiety disorders, phobia, and dementia will impact market growth. The low cost of the medication, coupled with affordable therapies, are expected to propel the growth of the Depression Treatment market.

A major driving factor of the market is a surge in generic drug manufacturers. The lower cost of antidepressants and other drugs has encouraged people to opt for the treatment. Moreover, a rise in awareness about the treatment is also encouraging people to opt for the procedure. Rising awareness has led people to gather more knowledge about the disease and get rid of the old stigma attached to it. People are understanding the need for treatment and opting for it for a healthier lifestyle.

Research Methodology :

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Some Key Highlights from the Report ;

Antipsychotics treatment has been used to treat depressive disorders. The medicine was used in combination with antidepressants and became the choice of treatment for depressed patients who had psychotic symptoms. The antipsychotic treatment was done to treat symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, or marina symptoms. It is also used to treat bipolar depression.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), also known as clinical depression, is a condition that impacts behavior and mood as well as physical functions, like appetite and sleep. It is among the most common mental health condition, and studies suggest that almost 7% of the adults in the United States suffered from the disease in 2017.

Hospitals held the largest share in the year 2019 as most of the depressed cases were recognized when registered at a hospital for treatment. Not many are aware of their symptoms and visit hospitals to get treated when the situation become a little extreme. There are also special wards and doctors for patients who are going through depression during their treatment.

To know more about the Depression Treatment Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/depression-treatment-market

Market Segment;

The global Depression Treatment Market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Depression Treatment Market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Depression Treatment Market on the basis of drug type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Serotonin Modulators

Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants

Atypical Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Bipolar Disorder

Postpartum Depression

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

Dysthymic Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Others

We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/191

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

NGOs

Mental Health Centers

Asylums

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Regional Bifurcation of the Depression Treatment Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Depression Treatment Market

Key questions answered in the report :

What will be the Depression Treatment Market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the Depression Treatment Market ?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the Depression Treatment Market growth?

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Bioelectric Medicine Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioelectric-medicine-market

Molecular Imaging Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-imaging-market

Bionics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bionics-market

Vaccine Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vaccine-market

Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopy-and-endoscopy-devices-market

Forensic Technology Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/forensic-technology-market

Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metastatic-cancer-treatment-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.