LEADING BIOSCIENCE EXECUTIVE PAMELA GARZONE, PH.D. AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Impressive bioscience executive brings new risk governance expertise to board work.
The DCRO Institute course on risk governance was fantastic...comprehensive and very interesting.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Pamela Garzone of San Carlos, California, in the United States.
— Pamela Garzone Ph.D.
Pamela has more than two decades of leadership experience in bioscience, healthcare, and the pharmaceutical industry. She's the Chief Development Officer for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in San Jose, California, and has previous experience as the Chief Medical Officer, Calibr for Scripps Research. In previous roles, she led clinical development programs for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Elan Pharmaceuticals. In her work, she's had direct accountability for non-clinical and clinical studies spanning discovery through Phase 3 and bringing new products to market. Pamela earned her Ph.D. in Clinical Sciences and her M.S. in Pharmacy Practice from the University of Pittsburgh. Her undergraduate studies were in Pharmacy at Purdue University, where she earned a B.S. degree. Pamela has a Graduate Certificate from Harvard University in Management and Administration.
"Pamela is an impressive executive delivering on innovation and risk governance in a critical industry, said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She is deeply committed to technologies that improve the lives of patients and caregivers and mentoring entrepreneurs in healthcare, which we trust will be enhanced through the skills and knowledge she has gained with us," he continued.
Pamela came to our program through her affiliation with Women in the Boardroom and is a participant in our second guided study cohort dedicated exclusively to women executives and board members. This program is supported by three groups dedicated to the advancement of women, including The Athena Alliance, WomenExecs on Boards, and Women in the Boardroom.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.
"The DCRO Institute course on risk governance was fantastic," said Dr. Garzone. "It was comprehensive and very interesting, assembling an amazing group of instructors and presenters that provided practical and useful concepts, case studies, and explanations."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to graduates of The Board Members' Course on Risk®. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
