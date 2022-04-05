Hot Melt Equipment Market Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Hot Melt Equipment Market

rise in e-commerce business. The rise of e-commerce business has led to increase in packaging requirements

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global hot melt equipment market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 41.20% share of the global market.

Hot melt equipment play a vital role in ensuring product safety throughout the supply chain. Increase in demand of e-logistic and e-commerce from several end-user industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and electronics drives the growth of the global market. In addition, with R&D the cost of adhesives has considerably lowered in the past few years and therefore the application of market has increased.

However the low melting point of the adhesives restrict their application in food & beverage industry. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering of the hot melt equipment market growth. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Moreover, rising regulation to adopt sustainable products for packaging and assembly will boost the hot equipment market during the forecast period.

The global hot melt equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, glue material, and end user, and region. Based on glue material, the market is divided into polyurethane, polypropylene, ethylene-vinyl acetate and other. Based on end user, the market is divided into electronics, food & beverages, medical, automotive and others.



Region wise, the global hot melt equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global hot melt equipment market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.



Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global hot melt equipment market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on product type, the bench top segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

• By glue material, the Polyurethane segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• Based on end user, the food & beverage segment dominated the market in 2020.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the study period.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the global hot melt equipment industry and emerging opportunities of the market.

Market players-

3M, Banseok Precision Industry Co.Ltd., Glue Machinery Corporation, Graco Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ITW Dynatec, Nordson Corporation, Robatech AG, Twin Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Valco Cincinnati Inc.

