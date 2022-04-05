Hindustan Times Named Konstant as India's Top Mobile App Development Company
On-target: We celebrate scoring our first listing in print media!UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extraordinary scenes as Konstant Infosolution’s name is drawn out of a bag to place them amongst India’s best mobile app development companies, after being tied with another 4 hurdlers. We came 1st in the final ranking. An unbelievable result for our first major listing in Hindustan Times, India’s premier English News Daily NewsPaper.
As we fought against IT mediocrity, we received a ton of appreciation for the overall development efforts along the way. With a bit of understanding of major factors that drive the market revenue growth - the rising use of artificial Intelligence (and related technologies in form of Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) App Integration, Apps For Foldable Devices, 6G Technology, development for wearable devices, beacon technology, Mobile Commerce, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobile Wallets and Mobile Payments, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality, Chatbots, Superior App Security, Predictive Analytics, Cloud Computing Integration, and Instant Apps.
Embrace the complete list of Indian Mobile App Development Companies here.
Our result-oriented development approach and regular releases ensure that our clients get exactly what they need. We either develop the product from scratch or flawlessly integrate new features into the already existing system. What we have delivered is head and shoulders above what our clients would have done by bringing a resource to do it in-house. Influencing changes in those who follow us, we like being the change we want to see.
We wish to empower the next generation to blaze their trail and pursue their dreams without restraint and that starts with a solid understanding of working processes.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Founded in 2003, Konstant Infosolutions is a mobile app development company in India, providing Android and iOS app solutions. The company serves global trends including United Nations (UN), Volkswagen, Del Monte, Nasscom, RayTec, Wonder Cement, Stanley, Nestle, and TABCO.Food, Citrix, Scholastic, and so many others.
About The Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times is an Indian English-language daily newspaper founded in 1924. They bring news, views and explainers about current issues in India and across the globe.
