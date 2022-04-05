Constipation Treatment market to exceed US$ 13,386.19 million in 2027 says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Market for GC-C Agonists to Grow at Higher CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study on “Constipation Treatment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Therapeutic, Disease, Distribution Channel” the market is expected to reach US$ 13,386.19 million by 2027 from US$ 8,533.89 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic constipation and increasing number of FDA approvals and drug developments drive the market growth. On the other hand, preference for home and herbal remedies hinder the market growth.

AbbVie's Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Bayer AG; Mallinckrodt Plc; Abbott; Cosmo Pharma; Sanofi; Albireo Pharma, Inc, and AstraZeneca are among the leading companies operating in the constipation treatment market.

The market is expected to have increased demand for constipation therapies to treat OIC. The increasing incidences of constipation due to the consumption of opioids to treat several chronic diseases are expected to increase. For instance, growing incidences of chronic pain among geriatric people, growing incidences of cancers among people are expected to increase demand for therapies to treat constipation as the treatments given to these health conditions induce constipation. Whereas, unbalanced diet among children, youngsters, adults, and an unhealthy lifestyle is another driving factor for driving the incidence rate for constipation.

On the other hand, the developments in drug development are enhancing opportunities for market growth. The FDA’s approval for μ-opioid receptor antagonists (PAMORAs), naldemedine (opioid receptor antagonist) to treat OIC in adults with chronic noncancerous pain-related syndromes gained attraction in 2017. Since then, a significant rise in the studies to under the effectiveness of PAMORAs to treat OIC. In addition, several studies have shown positive results for naldemedine, and it is estimated to effective and safe first-line therapy for the treatment of OIC among adults with chronic noncancerous pain. Therefore, owing to OIC, the market is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Several factors are associated with the rising prevalence among older people, which include lack of normal bowel movements due to progressive age, improper diet and fluid intake, and inadequate physical activity. Whereas, among adults, the common cause of constipation is stress, lack of exercise, endocrine disorders, colon diseases, neurological dysfunction, and other causes such as environmental and pharmaceutical conditions.

Constipation is a commonly seen health condition among all age groups across the world. According to the article ‘Chronic Constipation’ published in May 2018, worldwide, the prevalence of constipation is estimated to be 16%. It is estimated to be varying between 0.7% to 79%. Also, the prevalence of constipation is higher among people age 60 years and above. The attributed prevalence of constipation to this age group is 33.5%.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the constipation treatment market:

In Aug-2020 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals to Expand Strategic Partnership with RedHill Biopharma. This strategic partnership aims at extending an exclusive licensing and manufacturing agreement for multiple products including Movantik used in the treatment of opioid induced constipation.

In Feb-2020 - AstraZeneca collaborated with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This collaboration agreement gives AstraZeneca full rights for development, manufacturing and commercialize Linzess (linaclotide) in China. Linzess (linaclotide), a first-in-class new treatment for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

In Mar-2019 - Bausch Health has acquired certain assets of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. for price of approximately $195 million.This acquisition is expected to add Synergy's flagship products such as TRULANCE (plecanatide), a once-daily tablet approved for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and its investigational compound, dolcanatide, a peptide with established proof-of-concept studies in multiple GI conditions.

In Dec-2017 - Mallinckrodt plc, a pharmaceutical company has acquired Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company which will add commercial and development assets to the company. This acquisition will gain access to Mallinckrodt to Sucampo’s commercial asset AMITIZA, which is an effective drug for opioid-induced constipation in adult patients.

