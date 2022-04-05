Antacid Market Revenue to Cross USD 11,666.83 million in 2027 says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Liquid segment of the Antacid Market to Grow at Fastest CAGR during Forecast Period

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study of “Antacid Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Dosage Form, Drug Class And Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 11,666.83 million in 2027 from US$ 8,547.97 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020-2027.

Many players operating in antacid market are developing and launching new products. The companies have utilized strategies such as launching new products to expand their geographic reach and capacity to cater to a large number of customers. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical, in October 2020, launched over-the-counter (OTC) generic drug Famotidine tablets to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease in the American market. Additionally, in May 2017, GSK Consumer Healthcare, a leading global consumer healthcare company, launched “ENO Cooling”—driven by Fast Cooling Technology is a product that quickly relieves from acidity and also offers instant cooling sensation. Similarly, in May 2017, the consumer products division of Piramal Enterprises, headquartered in Mumbai, India, launched the paan-flavoured (betel leaf flavor) variant of its antacid brand, Polycrol, which not only offers quick relief from acidity but also offers pleasant taste. Furthermore, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of the leading drug maker in India, launched Pepmelt (a mouth-melt granules format) in February 2016. This product is Sun Pharmaceutical’s first consumer healthcare product. Such developments and launches of new products is likely to favor market growth.

Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer, Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., and Procter And Gamble among others.

In terms of geography, the global antacid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. North America held the largest market share in 2019. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market for antacid. The growth of the region is attributed to presence of key market players and growing product developments. In addition, growing obesity are further expected to stimulate the growth of Antacid market in North America.

The class of drugs that neutralize the acid in the stomach are known as antacids. It is used to treat conditions like heartburn, indigestion, acidity and an upset stomach. These drugs are available over the counter and are usually consumed by mouth. They are available in tablets, capsules, liquid and powder form. There are different types of antacid available like aluminium hydroxide, magnesium carbonate, magnesium trisilicate, magnesium hydroxide, calcium carbonate, and sodium bicarbonate. The global antacid market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of GERD, and rising prevalence of obesity.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a digestive disorder that affects the ring of muscle between esophagus and stomach, is a chronic and highly prevalent disorder. As per the report ‘Update on the epidemiology of gastro-esophageal reflux disease: a systematic review’ published in 2014, the prevalence of GERD is 18.1–27.8% in North America, 2.5–7.8% in East Asia, 8.8–25.9% in Europe, 8.7–33.1% in the Middle East, 11.6% in Australia, and 23.0% in South America.

Furthermore, the National GI Survey was conducted and completed in 2015 and was the first major attempt to measure the prevalence of GERD in the US since 2005. As per the survey, 18% of the 71,000 people reported episodes of GERD twice a week and 31% reported GERD episodes once a week. The survey also reported that 35% of these patients used medications to control the condition and 55% of these used proton-pump inhibitors as their medication therapy. Additionally, the survey reported that the condition is more prevalent in women than in men. Thus, the factors mentioned above are driving the adoption of antacids during the forecast period

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the Antacid market:

In Aug-20 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited declared that it has entered into an agreement to divest Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda that operates in the consumer health care market primarily in Japan, to Oscar A-Co KK. This company is funded and managed by The Blackstone Group Inc.

In Dec-2018 - GSK and Pfizer entered a joint venture for consumer healthcare businesses. This transaction created a new world-leading Consumer Healthcare. This transaction is expected to close within three years of the closing of the transaction. This venture is expected to help the companies to lead the product categories in the respective markets. The types include Pain Relief, Respiratory, Vitamin and Mineral Supplements, Digestive Health, Skin Health, and Therapeutic Oral Health.

In Jun-2018 - GlaxoSmithKline plc acquired about 36.5% stake in its Consumer Healthcare from Novartis for an estimated value of about US$13 billion. This acquisition has helped the company to strengthen its Consumer Healthcare business worldwide.

