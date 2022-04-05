Blue Light Therapy Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Growing prevalence of skin disorders is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blue light therapy market is expected to reach USD 351.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blue light therapy makes use of blue light to treat specific conditions or disorders that may or may not be related to skin and is recognized as a pain-free procedure.

Growing prevalence of acne is likely to boost market demand in the forecast period. Blue light therapy is a kind of noninvasive treatment for acne vulgaris where blue light is deployed to destroy specific acne-causing bacteria on the skin. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, light therapies have proved to be promising in treating acne, and numerous individuals have observed a considerable betterment in the health of their skin after several sessions. It may be implemented to treat conditions that have already occurred on the skin or to control the condition before an acne outbreak occurs.

Increasing prevalence of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Narrow-band blue light is equally effective as bright white-light for treating SAD, a form of depression associated with seasonal changes. As per the American Psychiatric Association, in the U.S. every year approximately 5.0% of adults suffer from this disorder, which can last for nearly 40% of the year. Women have a higher tendency to get affected by SAD as compared to men, and younger people are more likely to get affected than older ones. Additionally, risk factors for SAD, other than the ones mentioned above, comprise a family history of SAD or some kind of depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder, among others.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Philps Koninklijke NV, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Aura Daylight, North Light Technologies, Veriflux Inc., Nature Bright, Klarstein, Zepter International, PhotoMedex, and Beurer, among others.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Blue Light Therapy market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Blue Light Therapy market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Blue Light Therapy Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Light Box

Floor & Desk Lamps

Light Visor

Handheld Devices for Skin Treatment (HDST)

Blue Light Therapy Bulbs

Dawn Simulator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema

Winter Blues

Acne Vulgaris

Sleeping Disorders

Seasonal Affective Disorders (SAD)

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

