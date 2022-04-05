Surgical Camera Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for the HD & Full HD resolution in surgical cameras coupled with high investment in R&D of surgical cameras is fueling the market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Surgical Camera Market is forecast to reach USD 6,234.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Surgical cameras are designed to help surgeons investigate a range of internal conditions of the patients’ body and pursue the surgical procedures. While in surgery, the surgeons need to have the best possible view of the surgical areas in order to attain the highest level of precision in the operation. Surgical cameras have been requisite for most of the complex and major surgeries. Both the open surgery and minimally invasive surgeries are performed in the presence of high-quality surgical cameras. Increasing practice of minimally invasive surgery techniques and operations pertaining to cancerous and non-cancerous tumors have been observed to be the most significant market contributor. Improving healthcare facilities in the developing regions are effectively helping in the market growth.

The North American market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, owing to its advanced machineries and equipment for surgeries and extensive demand for surgical cameras in the surgical departments in all the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated advancement in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with surgical needs in China, India, and Japan, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Surgical Camera market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Surgical Camera market include:

Sony Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Leica Microsystems, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Canon Inc., Sensor Technologies America, Inc., and Videology Imaging Solutions, Inc.

Global Surgical Camera market segmentation:

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

CCD

CMOS

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

SD

HD & Full HD

Ultra HD

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Endoscopy Cameras

Microsurgery Cameras

Dermatology Cameras

Ophthalmology Cameras

Dental Cameras

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Clinics & Dental Chambers

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

