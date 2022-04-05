Tomosynthesis Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1,945.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.4% Market Trends – Rising demand for efficient imaging technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Tomosynthesis market was valued at USD 1,945.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,435.3 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4%. Tomosynthesis is an advanced type of imaging or x-ray technique that is majorly used in the detection of early signs and symptoms of breast cancer in women. Tomosynthesis, also termed as 3D mammography, is an advanced mammography technique that gives 3D images of breast of the patient. Tomosynthesis provides a much better version of breast images as it can be used for dense breast tissue and can detect even a small lesion of the breast. The early detection of breast cancer incidences and elimination of patient discomfort due to breast compression makes the tomosynthesis technique efficient and widely accepted than the traditional mammography.

The increasing vulnerability of women to breast carcinoma in all the economic classes, along with the awareness drives and screenings conducted in favor of women, have propelled the demand side of the tomosynthesis or 3D mammography market. The extensive and exhaustive research environment acts as an impetus to the market, which has aided in evolving more accurate and minimally invasive methods for the early diagnosis of breast cancer. The governments have also worked towards building a continuous and comprehensive environment for cancer research, which has fueled the growth of this diagnostic device. Also favorable reimbursements in this regard have improved the state of this market drastically. However, the high cost of the tomosynthesis device is expected to restrain the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2373

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2373

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Tomosynthesis market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Tomosynthesis market include:

Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Planmeca, iCAD and Dexela Ltd

Global Tomosynthesis market segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

2D and 3D combination System

Standalone 3D system

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Display system

Face Shield

Paddle System

Tube Head

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Breast Cancer Screening

Chest Imaging

Detection of Pulmonary Nodules

Evaluation of Interstitial Lung Disease

Detection of Subtle Pneumothoraces

Evaluation of Fractures

Rib

Spine

Clavicle

Detection of Coronary Artery and Aortic Calcification

Visualization and Scoring of Cystic Fibrosis

Others

Evaluation of Erosions in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Head and Neck Imaging

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tomosynthesis-market

Regional analysis covers:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2373

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Cardiovascular Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/cardiovascular-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-78-79-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

DNA and Gene Chip Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/dna-and-gene-chip-market-size-to-reach-usd-14-01-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

Exoskeleton Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/exoskeleton-market-to-reach-usd-8-21-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

Hernia Mesh Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/hernia-mesh-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-17-billion-in-2028-reports-and-data/

Nucleic Acid Testing Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/nucleic-acid-testing-market-to-reach-usd-4-70-billion-by-2028-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.