Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases and growing demand for personalized therapy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market size is forecasted to reach USD 11.01 billion from USD 5.66 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding research and development activities, rising patient awareness, and an associated demand for personalized therapy.

Pharmacogenomics is the study of the effect of individual genetic make-up, which indicates the therapeutic effect of the medication on a specific patient. Genetic variation is directly linked to the effects on the human body. Pharmacogenomics testing is witnessing massive adoption in medical settings for supplementing translational and pharmaceutical research.

The increasing use of the patient-specific treatment by healthcare professionals to minimize severe adverse reactions of medication that varies from person to person tremendously will boost the pharmacogenomics market growth over the coming years. The increasing emphasis on a patient-specific approach for the treatment of chronic diseases and the study of factors that can impact treatment like genetic factors is influencing the desired action of medication in the modern medical landscape. Growing preference for pharmacogenomics testing by physicians to choose better-suited treatment for the particular patient to attain a better therapeutic effect will foster the global pharmacogenomics market share through 2027.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Admera Health, Abbott Laboratories, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, Cancer Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomic Health, Inc., geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Illumina, Inc., among others.

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Kits

Assay & Reagents

Instruments

Software

Services

Genotyping

SNP Identification

Pharmacogenetics Testing

Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real Time PCR

qPCR

Digital PCR

DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

Mass Spectrometry

Gel Electrophoresis

Hybridization

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Others

Microarray

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology/Psychiatry

Cardiovascular

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Organisation

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Market

Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Pharmacogenomics (PGx) market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Pharmacogenomics (PGx) industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

So on

