Rice Seeds Market Worth US$ 10,036.0 Million by 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest market study on “Global Rice seed Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Open-Pollinated Varieties (OPV), and Hybrid); Hybridization Technique (Two-line system, and Three-line system); Treatment (Treated, and Untreated); Grain size (Long grains, Medium-sized grains, and Short grains)”, The global rice seed market is accounted to US$ 5,506.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,036.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under the hybridization technique segment, the two-line system segment accounted for the largest share in the global rice seed market. The two-line hybrids have the matching level of heterosis as three-line hybrids, but they differ from each other in the technique process. In two-line hybrids, the male parent is not restricted by restorer genes, which is not the case in three-line hybrids. In comparison to three-line hybrids, the two-line hybrids are superior in quality, yield, and resistance. Some of the advantages of two-line hybrids include no requirement of maintainer lines, the broad parental choice for developing heterotic hybrids, and no adverse effects from the sterile cytoplasm. The overall two-line seed production does not differ much from three-line hybrids. One of the vital considerations in two-line hybrid seed production is the determination of a suitable location or season. The advantages offered by the two-line system are anticipated to drive the demand for two-line hybrids during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

With a rising world population, the demand for rice to meet the requirements of the growing food consumption is anticipated to elevate in the coming years. However, due to the availability of limited water and land resources, the rise in rice production poses a challenge for farmers. An alternative to address this issue is to raise the productivity of rice seeds. In the past few years, rice productivity is either stagnated or declined in some regions of the world, mostly due to marginal improvements in the potential of rice yield. The development of hybrid seeds is known to offer a solution for countries to augment rice productivity and to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.

Rice Seeds Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The market for global rice seed is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global rice seed market include BASF SE, Bayer AG., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Guard Rice Mills, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd., Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (Mahyco), Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (NSL), Rallis India Limited, Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd., and SL Agritech Corporation, among others.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rice Seeds Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and supply shortages. The food and beverage industry faced operational difficulties caused by disruption of supply chains, labor shortage, and shortage in raw material supply. Moreover, the prices of Rice Seeds got significantly dropped as there was a decline in demand from various industries, such as food and beverage and personal care. This factor also affected the profitability of the market players and the farmers engaged in cultivating Rice Seeds. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially affected the global Rice Seeds market's growth. However, as the governments of various countries introduced relaxation in the restrictions and rising vaccination rates, the food and beverage industry is recovering from its losses. The demand for Rice Seeds is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Based on type, the rice seeds market is bifurcated into open pollinated variety and hybrid. Open Pollinated Variety (OPV) of rice seeds are a result of natural pollination of parent plant. The pollination methods in this category include self-pollination and pollination by insects, birds, and other natural means. Unlike hybrid seeds, these seeds produce plants that are identical to the parent plants and known as standard varieties in some cases. The choice of OPV depends on the requirements of a grower. OPVs, on multiplication retain the same characteristics, if maintained and produced efficiently. OPV rice seeds show more genetically diverse characteristics as they adapt slowly based on the growing conditions and climate of an area. Commercial growers prefer hybrid seeds over OPV for high yield and certain desired characteristics. While hybrid seeds offer some benefits over OPV, OPVs help in conserving the genetic diversity of plants. The increasing demand for naturally grown rice and other food products globally is anticipated to drive the market for OPV in the coming years.

