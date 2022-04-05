Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1,453.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market was valued at USD 1,453.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,429.1 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8 %. The study covers Therapeutic drug monitoring - a branch of clinical pharmacology and chemistry, which measures and maintains specific ingredient concentration levels in body fluids or blood streams. The monitoring process is aimed at refining patient care for better outcomes by adjusting the medicine dosage.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring is available for monitoring wide range of diseases and conditions. Recent emergence of this monitoring technique is proving to be a major disruptive finding in therapeutics sector. In line with this, the market leaders and players are adopting various strategies to provide better solutions in disease monitoring. For instance, In May 2019, Roche, a leader in advanced lab testing partnered with GE Healthcare, an American multinational conglomerate, launched NAVIFY Tumor Board with medical imaging capabilities to enable more personalized treatment decisions in cancer care. The NAVIFY Tumor Board is specifically designed for optimal diagnostics and treatment plan for cancer patients.

Rising number of organ transplantation incidences all over the globe, unmet needs of monitoring the patients, increased focus of pharmaceutical companies on development of novel mechanisms for medicine monitoring, upcoming patent expiry, increased public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario all over the globe, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, associated reimbursement issues, and dearth of finances for clinical interpretation of the therapeutic drug monitoring results, are the major hindrances for market growth during 2019-2028.

Key Offerings of the Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report:

Deep insights into the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Alpco, Randox Laboratories Ltd., and others.

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Consumables

Equipment

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Immunoassays

Colorimetric Immunoassays

Radioimmunoassays

Other Immunoassays

Chromatography-MS

Class of Drug Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Antiepileptic Drugs

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antibiotic Drugs

Bronchodilator Drugs

Psychoactive Drugs

Other Drug Classes

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospital Laboratories

Commercial/Private Laboratories

Other End Users

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

