Oat Proteins Market to hit 68,222.4 thousand, Globally, by 2027 at 4% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Emerging use of oat protein in sports nutrition and cosmetic application will create growth opportunities for the global oat proteins market

Latest market study on "Oat Proteins Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form (Isolate and Concentrate), Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Other)", The oat proteins market accounted for USD 48,241.1 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to USD 68,222.4 thousand by 2027.

Report Coverage- Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 48,241.1 thousand in 2018

Market Size Value by- US$ 68,222.4 thousand by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027

Forecast Period- 2019-2027

Base Year- 2019

No. of Pages -150

No. Tables- 54

No. of Charts & Figures- 64

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Form , Application

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global oat proteins market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing food, beverage industry in countries such as Italy, France, and the UK, among others. Additionally, Europe has a well-established cosmetic industry, and the demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetic industry is growing over the past few years. This factor is projected to propel the demand for oat protein. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of oat protein coupled with a surge in demand for plant-based protein are the key factors boosting the oat protein market in Europe. Companies such as Harke Group and Lantmännen have a strong presence in the Europe regions. These factors have led to the growth of the oat proteins market in the Europe region.

Protein is an essential part of the diet and plays an essential role in the structural and functional components of the human body. Oat protein is produced from oat grain and contains significant amounts of dietary indispensable amino acids, particularly the branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) leucine, isoleucine, and valine. These are essentials nutrients that are important for muscle growth and repair in people of all ages. Oat protein contains more sulfur amino acids (SAA) and tryptophan as compared to pea protein and a high amount of sulfur amino acids (SAA) and valine than soy protein. It has more indispensable amino acids as compared to wheat protein. Several research studies indicate that Oat Protein may induce satiety and could thus help in the maintenance of body weight. Therefore, growing health concerns and rising focus towards health have led to the growth of the oat proteins market.

Oat Proteins Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The market for global rice seed is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global rice seed market include Croda International Plc, Givaudan S.A., Harke Group, Lantmannen., Lonza Group, Oat Tech, Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Provital Group, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd, Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., LTD

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Oat Proteins Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and supply shortages. The food and beverage industry faced operational difficulties caused by disruption of supply chains, labor shortage, and shortage in raw material supply. Moreover, the prices of Oat Proteins got significantly dropped as there was a decline in demand from various industries, such as food and beverage and personal care. This factor also affected the profitability of the market players and the farmers engaged in cultivating Oat Proteins. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially affected the global Oat Proteins market's growth. However, as the governments of various countries introduced relaxation in the restrictions and rising vaccination rates, the food and beverage industry is recovering from its losses. The demand for Oat Proteins is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Globally, the demand for food-derived or plant-based ingredients in personal care and cosmetic products is increasing. The consumers are giving high preference to the products that contain a composition of the natural part. Traditionally oats are considered healthy food; however, their popularity has expanded in recent years. They are increasingly recognized as a natural ingredient with very low allergenic potential but proven therapeutic value in the personal care and cosmetic industry.

Based on the form, the global oat proteins market has been segmented into the isolates and concentrates. Under the form segment, the concentrate form market led the global oat proteins market. Oat protein concentrates produced by extracting protein from oat using heat and acid or enzymes. These typically supply 60–80% protein, with the remaining 20–40% composed of fat and carbs. The concentrate oat protein is the least processed type of protein powder. Oat protein concentrate tends to be the cheapest option, but they also offer the least amount of protein as compared to oat protein isolates because they contain more of other ingredients.

.

