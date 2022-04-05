Food Grade Industrial Gas Market Size Growth Drivers And Forecast | key Players Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals

Emergen Research Logo

Food-Grade Gases Market Trends – Technological advancements in Food-Grade Gases Market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food-grade gases market size is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies in various developed and developing countries to promote exports of food and dairy products, vegetables, meats, and seafood. Rising demand for healthy, safely packed, and tasty food products is opening up major revenue opportunities for players operating in frozen, chilled, and packaged food products verticals in the market. Global food-grade gases market revenue growth is also being driven by research and development and various technological advancements to enhance shelf life and maintain quality of packaged and frozen food products.

Factors influencing the growth of the Food-Grade Gases market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Food-Grade Gases market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Food-Grade Gases industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Food-Grade Gases industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• In November 2020, Air Products APD.N, which is the world's largest hydrogen producer, announced plans to launch a 30-ton per day liquid hydrogen production plant in eastern China in 2022. The project, based in Haiyan county in Zhejiang province, would be the first large-sized commercial liquid hydrogen plant in China and the largest of its kind in Asia.

• In August 2020, Linde announced that its U.S. auxiliary, Praxair, Inc., will start working under the Linde name, viable 1 September 2020. The change in name mirrors the organization's advancement following the consolidation of Praxair, Inc., Linde AG.

• In July 2020, Air Liquide and NLMK, which is a leading steel producer in Russia, entered into a new long-term partnership. Air Liquide will configure, fabricate, own, and work another air division unit adhering to more elevated industry norms in wellbeing, effectiveness, and quality. The unit, with a creation limit of 1,000 tons of oxygen each day, will be based on the Lipetsk site to build steel creation of the lead site of NLMK.

The Food-Grade Gases research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed

analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Food-Grade Gases report are:

Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC, Coregas, Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, SOL Spa, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd., Messer Group., Gruppo SIAD, and Praxair Technology, Inc.

Regional Segmentation

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food-grade gases market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Carbon Dioxide

o Nitrogen

o Argon

o Oxygen

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Freezing

o Chilling

o Packaging

o Carbonation

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Frozen Products

o Vegetables

o Dairy Products

o Meat & Seafood

o Beverages

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Food-Grade Gases market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

