Insulation Materials Market Revenue, Overview, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2017–2027

Market Size – USD 54.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –A rise in infrastructure development projects in the APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulation materials market is projected to be worth USD 82.96 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The insulation materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations are a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the insulation of see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation. Consequently, insulation materials lead to the prevention of humidity, freezing, mold, and deformation occurring in the construction works due to corrosion, thereby safeguarding the building.

Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What's more, the insulation materials industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation announced the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a firm involved in the production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential usage and commercial sectors.

Glass wool is beneficial in offering effective thermal insulation and reduced energy consumption and decreases temperature variations. Also, it helps in lessening the sound transmission between walls.

Expanded Polystyrene (XPS) material finds widespread application in new and retrofit construction but owing to its production process, and it is available as rectangular/square boards of standard dimension.

There is an increasing demand for green buildings attributed to stringent environmental regulation. Programs like LEED are significantly driving the market for green building, and, in turn, boosts the market demand.

Industrial hemp is a kind of green insulation material which is gaining substantial momentum in the global market.

The market demand in Europe is owing to the imposition of the mandatory government regulations for upholding energy renovations measures.

Leading Companies of the Insulation Materials Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Roxul Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, BASF, GAF Materials Corporation, Johns Manville, The Dow Chemical Company, Cellofoam North America Inc., and Covestro AG, among others.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Furthermore, the report divides the Insulation Materials market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulation materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Aerogel

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

CMS Fibers

Calcium Silicate

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infrastructure

Industrial

HVAC

Transportation

Appliances

Furniture/Bedding

Packaging

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Insulation Materials market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Insulation Materials market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Points of Insulation Materials Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Insulation Materials market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Insulation Materials market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Insulation Materials market

