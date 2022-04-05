Outsource-Philippines Overcomes Challenges Brought by the Pandemic Thanks to the Resilience of Its Workforce
Through workforce resilience, Outsource-Philippines remains one of the top companies in the outsourcing industry despite the lingering effects of the pandemic.SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses have been affected by the global pandemic. Hence, most small and big businesses resorted to reducing their manpower, implementing cost-cutting measures, or worse, closing shops entirely. Aside from the effects on businesses, the pandemic has also created a stressful situation for most employees.
The COVID-19 global pandemic created major changes, especially for businesses. In fact, according to the Philippines News Agency, 38% of businesses closed during the first three months of the pandemic. This resulted in job losses and a record-high unemployment rate of 17.6% for that year. However, the Philippine economy appears to be in good shape at the start of 2022, with a 6.6% unemployment rate and expected economic growth of 6% to 7%.
As the country continues to face difficulties, Outsource-Philippines on the other hand creates opportunities in line with workforce resiliency. They see outsourcing as a growing industry in this time of pandemic. Hence, they offer more digital solutions such as data annotation, digital marketing, website management, and creative designs providing more opportunities to their employees. For more than 15 years in the outsourcing industry, the company has fulfilled its purpose to serve and help businesses and create competitive professionals in its company.
According to Larry Mercado, president and founder of Outsource-Philippines, outsourcing services present a lot of advantages and are very important to small and big businesses. Thus, they make sure to offer only the best digital solutions at competitive service rates. Mercado believes that in this way, Outsource-Philippines will continue its positive growth in the upcoming years.
“Despite the pandemic, we are making a continuous effort to improve our service offerings and we are making sure that we equip our employees with the right tools and proper training. In this way, they will not only help to grow the company, but as an individual they will be able to compete with different skilled professionals outside of the company,” Mercado said.
Outsource-Philippines believes that the key to a company's success is by giving value to its employees. Even if they face difficulties in a time of pandemic, Mercado stresses the importance of finding a way to provide the necessary help to the employees. As for recognizing the resilience of the workforce, he added, “We value every employee, and we always want to have room for growth and improvement so that, for the next 10 to 15 years, we will see everyone, including the company, achieving success.”
About Outsource-Philippines
Outsource-Philippines is a BPO-KPO company headquartered in the Philippines that offers a wide variety of business process solutions. The company has been providing high quality and cost-effective services to clients globally since 2003.
