Resume Professional Writers (RPW) Launches Free Resume Review Service
RPW introduces a new service to assist job seekers in upgrading their resumes free of charge.TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resume Professional Writers launched a complimentary service for job seekers who want to get a resume critique from professional career coaches. RPW began this free-of-charge service to help all types of job seekers have access to experts who will assess resumes and hand out advice on how to enhance the job seekers’ resumes.
A quantitative study conducted in the United States says job candidates who hired resume writing services or resume writers have a 32% higher rate of finding a job than those who wrote their resume themselves (Talent Inc, 2019). With the employment industry being a competitive market–even in this post-pandemic era–RPW found a way to help job seekers.
Employment seekers who lack resources on availing of resume writing services can now improve their resumes with the aid of RPW’s one-time free resume review online. This gives them the opportunity to opt for a free service before committing to the paid ones of RPW. As Forbes stated in one of their articles, resumes are unlikely to be viewed by hiring managers first. Before it reaches them, a resume is examined by an AI's algorithm. In addition, almost 90% of firms use applicant tracking system (ATS) software in their employment process.
Moreover, only 25% of resumes make it past the algorithm and into the hands of an HR professional. In this regard, RPW's review service comprises resume feedback and suggestions, an analysis of overall design and format, screening by an AI-powered ATS designed by recruiting managers, and a 24-hour turnaround time.
According to RPW, anyone who wants to avail of their resume review service works in three simple steps:
Fill in the form completely on RPW’s website; Attach the existing resume in the form; and Wait and get the full resume evaluation straight to the subscriber’s email.
RPW's free resume review service provides a chance to assist and educate job seekers on how to refine their resumes for better employment opportunities.
When asked why RPW thinks that the free resume service is a great tool for job seekers, Lawrence Weiss, marketing director of Resume Professional Writers, said, “Here at RPW, we always believe that a resume is a powerful job search tool. It can make or break a candidate’s chance of getting an interview with hiring managers. For that reason, our free resume review service was birthed. It gives an opportunity to help job seekers with limited means to level up their job search tool. That’s what we want for our clients to achieve—a killer and winning job resume.”
With the current state of today’s labor market, all job search tools will continue to be relevant. Resume is vital and this free service from RPW proves instrumental to every job seekers. To know more about the free resume review service of Resume Professional Writers, check their website for more details.
About Resume Professional Writers
Resume Professional Writers is a leading resume writing firm founded in 2000. They provide high-quality resumes that are targeted to their clients' job category, description, and demands. Over the years, RPW has received more than 65,000 recommendations and serviced returning clients. In addition, RPW has consistently maintained an impressive record of 96% annual satisfaction rating based on client feedback. Job seekers seeking their services can be assured of providing top resume writing service and exceeding their satisfaction and expectation. RPW does all of this with a team of professional, competent, and top resume writers.
