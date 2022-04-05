Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Size USD 1.95 bn in 2019, Market Growth CAGR of 14.6 %, Market Trends The rise in the emphasis on personalized medicine.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of Leukemia and Multiple myeloma and the increasing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals about initial diagnosis are driving the demand for the market.

The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market report, published by Emergen Research, is estimated to garner a robust valuation of USD 5.45 Billion in 2027 from USD 1.95 billion in 2019, delivering a steady CAGR of 14.6 % over the next eight years, i.e., the forecast duration (2020-2027). The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. The study performs a historical assessment of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Hematologic Malignancies Testing market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.

The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

ArcherDx, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Invitae Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cancer Genetics Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Asuragen, Inc., and Invivoscribe, Inc. among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, Sysmex Corporation received japan marketing clearance for BGI Genomics Coronavirus kit distribution. This initiative will strengthen its position in Japan.

During the forecast timeline, the Next-generation sequencing segment will hold the largest market with a CAGR of 14.8%. In next-generation sequencing, the steadily developing cohort of technologies allowing the detection of gene variations present in Rna and DNA. In the case of hematologic malignancies, such differences provide diagnostic relevance.

It is expected that the Leukemia segment will hold the largest market throughout the forecasted period. The demand for early diagnosis and growing the cases of leukemia are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services

Kits

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Immunohistochemistry

Next-generation sequencing

Fluorescence in situ hybridization

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Multiple myeloma

Myelodysplastic syndrome

Leukemia

Myeloproliferative neoplasms

Lymphoma

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Institutions

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Laboratories

For more details of the Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Report, visit @

Target Audience of the Report:

Leading Companies

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Investors

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

The global Hematologic Malignancies Testing market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

