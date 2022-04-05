Content Creator and Active-Duty Army Physician Assistant Works to Bridge Cultural Gaps

Tracey Lyons-White is helping to embed Caribbean culture through fun and educational content about Caribbean Carnival.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracey Lyons-White is bridging cultural gaps by providing engaging, yet educational, content about Caribbean Carnival through her site, American Wines Matter.Tracey Lyons-White is a Content Creator and Active-Duty Army Physician Assistant with a mission to capture the experiences of Caribbean Mas, J’ouvert, fetes, and other activities in means that inspire others to embrace the culture and dispel many misconceptions of those who do not understand its historical roots. As an African American, Tracey works hard to dispel the common misunderstanding that one does not have to be of West Indian descent to enjoy the culture.To support others in gaining first-hand knowledge about Caribbean Culture, Tracey has founded the site, American Wines Matter, which includes many vibrant, informative, and engaging blog articles. Tracey writes each article in a charismatic, optimistic, and intelligent manner while covering a wide breadth of different topics, including:• Planning a Trip to the Caribbean• Carnival Culture• Carnival Costumes• Masquerader Tips• Carnival Reviews• And much more!“My goal has always been to promote Caribbean culture in a positive, fun, and knowledgeable way to those interested in learning more,” Tracey says. “While this is incredibly important to me, I also want to cultivate a love of self in women of all varying shapes and sizes by encouraging them to step outside of their comfort zone to enjoy the Caribbean culture. To do this, I also have a blog section dedicated to behavioral health, body positivity, health, and dating. I invite all women to check out my site and learn more about the colorful world of Caribbean Carnival!”In addition to her popular site, Tracey also has a very large TikTok and Instagram following and was selected as an Ambassador to Miami Carnival 2022, the largest Caribbean carnival event in the United States.For more information about Tracey Lyons-White or American Wines Matter, please visit https://www.americanwinesmatter.com/ About American Wines MatterFounded by Tracey Lyons-White, the mission of American Wines Matter is to share current and developing knowledge of Soca and Caribbean Mas through her very own personal experiences. Additionally, Tracey provides guidance/mentorship to experienced/inexperienced masqueraders and revelers with tips and tricks to make their experiences smoother and less stressful, while functioning as a sounding board for various platforms that make significant cultural contributions to black communities.