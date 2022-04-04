Author Nwanganga Shields Explores Family Issues in New Novel
New release from the author paints a picture of familial love and forgivenessTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Death usually signals an ending, an end of life. It is during funerals that people who love and know the deceased come together to celebrate the life of their beloved. However, seeing family and relatives also opens old wounds, things that are better forgotten, and resentment. In "The Reading of the Will," author Nwanganga Shields explores family issues and their repercussions.
Nwanganga Shields was born in Arochukwu, Nigeria, and moved to the United States when her husband’s work required him to transfer overseas. She then obtained an Economics degree and went on to work as an economist at the World Bank. Now widowed, she has four grown children and several grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Upon her retirement, she decided to venture into writing and has published several of her works since. She lives in Bethesda, Maryland.
In "The Reading of the Will", the death of Nkechi, the family matriarch, brought the family together for the funeral. Initially intended to celebrate the life of the deceased, it took a different turn when the family members had to deal with one another. With years of resentment and hurt coming into the fray, they were forced to reassess their relationship with the departed and with one another. Each member had to deal with and uncover many years of unsaid words, deep resentment, and anguish they felt toward one another.
An exploration of a family’s journey toward uncovering their feelings and reassessing their relationship with one another, "The Reading of the Will" paints a picture of a family dealing with loss and reconnection as well as healing and love.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
