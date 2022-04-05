Jordan Feliz Say It Album Opener “Jesus Is Coming Back” Becomes Gold-Selling Artist’s Fourth No. 1 Radio Hit
Jordan Feliz, "Jesus Is Coming Back" featuring GRAMMY Award-winning Mandisa and Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG artist Jonathan Traylor.
Feliz Headlines Jesus Is Coming Back Tour Beginning April 21, Featuring Katy Nichole, Dan Bremnes
I am so blown away by the response for this song. It’s been such an incredible journey seeing God do so many amazing things with it! Grateful beyond measure to elevate the Name above all names!”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIAA Gold®-selling, Dove Award-winning pop recording artist and songwriter Jordan Feliz reaches radio’s top position for the fourth time this week as his celebratory “Jesus Is Coming Back” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay and AC Indicator charts. The song, and its remix version featuring both GRAMMY Award-winning Mandisa and Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG artist Jonathan Traylor, are featured on the 18-track deluxe version of Feliz’s acclaimed, third full-length album Say It from Centricity Music.
— Jordan Feliz
The multi-format radio single is also the second No. 1 song on Say It, following the American-songwriter-featured AC/CHR hit “Glorify,” and points to the hope of Christians around the world, giving voice to those longing for a home other than ones built on earth.
“I am so blown away by the response for this song,” says Feliz. “It’s been such an incredible journey seeing God do so many amazing things with it! I can’t thank radio and my team enough for their belief in me and ‘Jesus Is Coming Back.’ A massive thank you to Colby Wedgeworth and Paul Duncan for making this song come alive with me. Grateful beyond measure to elevate the Name above all names!”
Setting the tone for Say It as the opening track, “Jesus Is Coming Back” and the full album were co-produced by Jordan Mohilowski and Feliz’s longtime collaborator Colby Wedgeworth. The album combines pop, gospel and soul along with some of Feliz’s most transparent and personal lyrics to date.
Taking his new hits and a bevy of fan favorites on tour, Feliz finishes a dozen-city tour with Matthew West April 10 before launching his own headline, Jesus Is Coming Back Tour April 21. His tour features Curb Records’ Dan Bremnes and newest labelmate Katy Nichole, who Feliz introduced to Centricity Music before they signed and released her online viral and debut radio hit “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” Feliz’s tour schedule includes:
Apr 07 Raytown, MO
Apr 08 Alma, AR
Apr 10 O'Fallon, IL
Apr 21 Tempe, AZ
Apr 22 Scottsdale, AZ
Apr 23 Surprise, AZ
JUN 2 Dublin, GA Theatre Dublin
JUN 4 Mechanicsville, VA Fairmount Christian Church
JUN 11 Norfolk, NE Christian Cross Festival, Skyview Lake
JUN 15 Nags Head, NC His Generation Summer Concert Series
About Jordan Feliz:
Centricity Music recording artist Jordan Feliz quickly became a household name when his first radio single “The River”—the title track from his critically-acclaimed debut—became a smash hit. Spending an unprecedented 12 weeks at No. 1, the chart-topping single was named ASCAP’s “Christian Music Song of the Year” and garnered Feliz his first RIAA Gold® certification. Thanks to his charismatic vocals and signature blend of soulful pop, each of his seven subsequent radio singles has landed in the Top 10 with “Witness,” “Glorify” and “Jesus Is Coming Back” notching three more No. 1’s for the singer. In addition, the California-native has been nominated for five Dove Awards, taking home the trophy for 2016’s “New Artist of the Year,” and has amassed well over 350,000 sales in worldwide consumption. Along with his headline tours, Feliz has also toured with some of the biggest names in Christian music, including TobyMac, Michael W. Smith, for KING & COUNTRY, Matthew West and Crowder.
About Centricity Music:
Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/.
