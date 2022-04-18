Agility CMS Introduces Latest Composable DXP Integration Partner Salesforce
Integrating with Salesforce combines Agility’s hybrid DXP capabilities with Salesforce’s full-service CRM platform.
Agility CMS, a leading enterprise-grade headless CMS, has announced a partnership with Salesforce Sales Cloud that will enable user-friendly lead generation.
Salesforce is one of the go-to CRM solutions for many. Agility CMS’s integration makes it easier than ever to get more leads through your website, sending them straight into the tool you already use.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS, a leading enterprise-grade headless CMS, has announced a partnership with Salesforce Sales Cloud that will enable Agility users to easily embed forms from their Salesforce accounts.
— Joel Varty, CTO at Agility CMS
Salesforce is a leading CRM platform that provides companies with a 360° view of their customers. With this latest integration, Agility CMS users will be able to connect their website to Salesforce and convert more leads into customers.
“Salesforce is one of the go-to CRM solutions for many organizations. Our integration makes it easier than ever to get more leads and conversions through your website, sending them straight into the tool you already use. That’s the beauty of composable DXP - using the tools you already know and and rely on!”
Users will be able to:
- Get all the details on their team's deals - stage, products, competitions, quotes, and more
- Dig deep into detailed reports
- Monitor the health of the business
- Stay up-to-speed on the sales team’s pipeline all from within the real-time dashboard
- Have a picture of the entire business at a glance including customer activity history, key contacts, and customer communications
Agility CMS continues to add new DXP integrations to improve the customer experience and provide access to industry-leading software tools. This composable approach used by Agility CMS will continue to enable users to select the best-of-breed software tools that best suit their business needs.
About Agility CMS
Agility CMS is an API-first, hybrid headless CMS that enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The CMS’ hybrid approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools to editors and content creators.
