State Board Reviews Annual Work Plan

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, April 6, at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. To ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Last month, the District’s indoor mask mandate was lifted across the District. The State Board’s Student Representatives will present their recommendations for promoting and expanding vaccination of all eligible children, expanding testing and increasing outdoor education options for schools to help keep students and their families safe from COVID-19 at school.

The State Board’s Committees have prepared draft work plans and proposed budgets for consideration by the full Board. Each plan lays out the goals and interim steps for the committees, including research and engagement. The State Board utilizes committees to amplify its efforts to create a more equitable education system in the District. This year, Student Representatives are also able to participate, including voting, in committees, thereby extending the voice of students in statewide policy making.

Over the past few years, State Board members and staff have been engaged in a number of equity-focused policies and actions, including member-driven revisions to the State Board Equity Statement and Framework. For the first time, the State Board will conduct an equity audit that seeks to collect data and examine its policies and practices that directly or indirectly impact students and other stakeholders—particularly focusing on the development and eventual vote on the revised D.C. social studies standards. A presentation on this social studies standards equity audit will be led by State Board Policy Analyst, Darren Fleischer, who will provide information on the equity audit timeline and milestones, audit questions, and possible budget needs.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director’s Report

V. Encouraging Student Vaccination

VI. Budget and Work Plan Discussion

VII. Social Studies Standards Equity Audit

VIII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Administrative

iii. Accountability & Assessment

iv. Board Governance

v. Education Standards

vi. Advocacy & Outreach

vii. Teacher Practice & School Support

viii. External Committees

IX. New Business & Other Discussion

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

