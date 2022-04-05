Agility CMS Achieves Enterprise-Grade Security With SOC 2 Compliance
Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance serves as industry validation that Agility CMS provides enterprise-level security for all customer data on the platform.
Achieving this level of certification is a signal to our customers that our commitment to their peace of mind regarding data security and privacy is stronger than ever. ”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that Agility CMS provides enterprise-level security for all customer data on the platform.
Agility CMS is an API-first enterprise-ready CMS that enables marketers and developers at companies worldwide to create and manage engaging content experiences for their customers. Having SOC 2 Type II compliance indicates that Agility CMS regularly monitors for malicious activity, has tools in place to recognize potential threats and can protect customers and their data from threats within and outside the platform.
“Achieving this level of certification is a signal to our customers that our commitment to their peace of mind regarding data security and privacy is stronger than ever. Agility’s SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates our high standards and integrity,” said Joel Varty, CTO at Agility CMS.
The audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. A SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Agility CMS’ current and future customers that their data is managed with the highest standard of security and compliance.
About Agility CMS
Agility CMS is an Enterprise-grade CMS that enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The CMS’ hybrid approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools to editors and content creators.
