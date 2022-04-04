Massage Chair Relief Opens 4th Showroom in Bay Area

The company is rated the #1 source for massage chairs in California.

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of Massage Chair Relief is pleased to announce the opening of the company’s 4th location in Bay Area.Since 2005, Massage Chair Relief has been selling the highest quality massage chairs for home and business use. The company offers a wide selection of chairs and information to help consumers choose the brand and model that is best suited for their needs. Arguably known as the most recognizable and trusted expert in the industry today, the company’s founder, Dr. Weidner, is still very actively engaged in promoting massage chairs through quality content education, in both video and written formats, as well as progressively innovating for the massage chair retail industry as a whole.In the company’s latest news, Massage Chair Relief has opened a brand-new location in California’s sunny Bay Area. The new store is conveniently located in Fremont, on Warm Springs Blvd, at the popular Fremont Times Square. Being centrally located, with easy access to the peninsula and East Bay, Massage Chair Relief Bay Area is destined to be a highly sought-after location for those seeking to purchase quality massage chairs.“We couldn’t be prouder of our Bay Area Massage Chair Relief location,” says Dr. Weidner. “This showroom carries 16 or more different name-brand models at any one time...all under one roof! If you are new to massage chairs, please plan on 1-2 hours at the showroom as it will take you this much time to become familiar with all the models and find out which ones best meet your needs. Our store is very conveniently located just one block north of Mission Blvd (262) between the 680 and the 880 freeways and has very few surface streets to deal with.”Currently, Massage Chair Relief Bay Area boasts numerous display models for a relaxing and personalized experience, including:JPMedics KumoDaiwa Pegasus 2Daiwa Supreme HybridLuraco i9Human Touch Super NovoHuman Touch CertusOsaki Pro Maestro LEOsaki Pro AdmiralInfinity Circadian Syner-DInfinity Genesis MaxInfinity Smart Chair X3Ogawa Master Drive AITru EclipseTru SymphonyX-Chair X77Brookstone Mach IXFor more information about Massage Chair Relief Bay Area, or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.massage-chair-relief.com/northern-california/ About Massage Chair Relief Bay AreaMassage Chair Relief Bay Area is the brainchild of Dr. Alan Weidner, a Canadian originally from Edmonton, Alberta, who immigrated with his family to the USA in 1988 to pursue his chiropractic education. Dr. Weidner is a 1991 summa cum laude graduate of the Southern California University of Health Sciences (formerly known as Los Angeles College of Chiropractic). Upon graduation, he started his own practice in Taylorsville, UT in 1992 and became a US citizen in 1995.In 2005, while still in private practice and armed with his thorough understanding of the musculo-skeletal system, he started Massage-Chair-Relief.com and began educating the public about the health benefits of massage chairs, while at the same time retailing Human Touch, Panasonic, and Sanyo massage chairs through his site. He has since expanded to 4 stores across the west, as well as representing all the major name brand chairs in the massage chair industry.