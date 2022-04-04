Erigere Rapidus Solutions Offers New SORA Training Courses for Security Officers
CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erigere Rapidus Solutions, Inc. (ERS), the tri-state area’s preeminent security training company, has announced new SORA Training courses that are now being offered at the company’s Westville, NJ training facility.
SORA Training gets its name from the N.J. Security Officer Registration Act, which details the procedures for the licensing of training companies and the registration, training, and certification of security guards/officers in New Jersey. The act mandates SORA training for all contract security positions throughout the state.
Registering for and completing SORA Training is vital to ensure that security guards are properly prepared to work in this field. SORA Training through ERS is taught by the most experienced and capable instructors in the State of New Jersey.
Visit www.erigererapidus.com/sora-training for more information about the SORA Training or SORA Renewal courses, to view a calendar of available training dates, to register, and for answers to frequently asked questions.
Robert Cormier, COO and Managing Director of ERS, is the lead instructor for ERS’ SORA training program. An Honor Graduate from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Cormier is a highly decorated former law enforcement officer. He has designed and implemented force-on-force training at a national level for major agencies, drafted policy and procedure, and was on the front lines of federal law enforcement as a U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Team member.
“ERS offers the most comprehensive and effective SORA Training programs available in the State of New Jersey for those who want to work in the security industry,” said Cormier. “Our courses are designed to be interactive and follow a proven methodology that utilizes technology, visual training aids, mini-assessments, and reinforcement to ensure our attendees retain the information taught during our sessions. There are many employment opportunities available to properly trained security professionals – we hire many of our trainees – so ERS SORA Training is a tremendous investment in building a career.”
ERS’s SORA Training is a three-step process to be completed within a 30-day period. These steps include registration with the New Jersey State Police (NJSP), completion of a 24-hour training program with an NJSP-certified instructor, and fingerprinting. Our SORA training program consists of two, 12-hour sessions on consecutive days.
The next available two-day SORA Training dates are March 18 and 19, March 25 and 26, April 15 and 16, April 29 and 30, May 13 and 14 and May 27 and 28. The cost for ERS’s two-day SORA Certification Course is $160 in advance with online credit card payment or $190 in-person on the day of the training (cash or certified check only).
ERS also offers an eight-hour SORA Renewal course for those who already possess a SORA Certification, which must be renewed every two years. Single-day SORA Renewal courses will be offered on March 16, 23 and 30, April 16 and 20, and May 4 and 18. The cost for the SORA Renewal Course is $99 in advance or $129 in-person on the day of the training.
Beyond SORA Training, ERS offers basic, intermediate, and advanced training to security, loss prevention, and law enforcement personnel in firearms, defensive tactics, control tactics, Close-Quarters Battle/Close-Quarters Combat (CQB/CQC) fundamentals, sign cutting (tracking), fingerprinting, interviewing, and numerous other necessary skills for security and law enforcement personnel. The ERS training model is customizable to fit a company/agency's needs and will prepare employees to deal with the most complex, stressful situation they may encounter. Customizable courses can be exported to any location or can be provided in the safe training environment of ERS’s Cherry Hill headquarters location in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Erigere Rapidus Solutions, Inc. (ERS) Provides professional security and investigative products to the private sector. ERS has recruited the most highly trained and decorated law enforcement officers, some of the brightest engineers, and the hardest-working, most dedicated team members to keep clients safe. In addition to providing executive protection and security driving specialists, investigations, K9 services, and security planning/risk assessments, ERS specializes in the security of the critical infrastructure, cash, personnel, and sensitive assets, and transportation of cash and assets related to the legal cannabis trade. ERS also offers active-shooter readiness and response training to the public, and safety training to security, loss-prevention, and law-enforcement personnel. Visit www.erigererapidus.com or call 1-800-501-1035 for more information.
