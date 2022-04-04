New York State Gaming Commission Suspends Bob Baffert, Reciprocates Kentucky Penalties Against Embattled Trainer

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert signs autographs at Santa Anita Park | Photo: Shutterstock Item ID: 51087907 AWA executive director Marty Irby testifying at a House hearing on H.R. 1754 in January 2020

Suspension Comes in the Wake of Kentucky Court of Appeals Decision to Uphold Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's 90 Day Time Out for Baffert

We applaud the New York State Gaming Commission for reciprocating and suspending Bob Baffert just as its Kentucky counterpart, and the State of California have.” — Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action

SCHENECTADY , NEW YORK, USA , April 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, in the wake of a Kentucky Court of Appeals decision Friday to uphold the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's (KHRC) suspension that prevents notorious trainer Bob Baffert from running horses in the 148th Kentucky Derby, the New York State Gaming Commission has reciprocated by imposing the same penalties, a 90 day suspension, for Baffert in the Empire State. On Friday, longtime horse racing media guru Ray Paulick tweeted photos of Baffert's stable at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California in which Baffert's signs had been removed from barns he occupied at the facilities, and the State of California suspended him as well.Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby, who testified before Congress in 2020 about the rampant doping in American horse racing, issued the following statement:“We applaud the New York State Gaming Commission for reciprocating and suspending Bob Baffert just as its Kentucky counterpart, and the State of California have. Baffert's flagrant disregard for the rules and repeated violations have resulted in this long overdue consequence and while justice in the tragic life and death of Medina Spirit may never be fully served, we're glad to see leaders in the sport are no longer willing to tolerate Baffert's shenanigans – this notorious trainer is the Lance Armstrong of horse racing."The Kentucky Court's decision represents the fourth consecutive loss Baffert has suffered in the case of Medina Spirit this year with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's (KHRC) original ruling that stripped Baffert of the 2021 Kentucky Derby title, Baffert's loss in the KHRC appeal, and loss in the lower Kentucky Court last month.Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.

Marty Irby talks horse racing at Saratoga Racetrack in August of 2021