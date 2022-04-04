Debut Book from Author Nwanganga Shields Talks About One’s Dreams
A young girl is forced to change her dreams to fit her realityTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone dreams of a better life— a life where dreams are achieved and happiness is attained. In most cases, people find themselves working hard to achieve that. However, there are some whose fate is altered and they end up having to think of another dream, one that fits their current reality. In "Ejituru’s Dream," author and former banker Nwanganga Shields offers such a story as she takes readers to learn about what Ejituru will do as life deals her with cards she never thought of having.
An economist by profession, former World Bank employee Nwanganga Shields has always loved reading and writing. Born and raised in Nigeria, she migrated to the United States with her family when her husband was asked to transfer because of work. They were blessed with four children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She looks up to writer Orphan Pahmuk and his reverent style of writing about ordinary people. She lives in Bethesda, Maryland.
The story centers on Ejituru, an 18-year-old girl, who dreams of moving to America for a better life. She was just admitted to the university and thought that this would be the start of achieving her dream to be a medical doctor. However, her dreams were dashed when her father forced her into an arranged marriage with an older man who is an American immigrant. This led her to move to her dream country, but in a reality different from what she had envisioned.
Will Ejituru make it? Will she be able to achieve her dream of being a doctor? Will her marriage succeed? Find out what happens to her by getting a copy of "Ejituru’s Dream" today! Out in bookstores everywhere and on Amazon.com no!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other