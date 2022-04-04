Industry 4.0 Market Emerging Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation costs in industries is are significant factors influencing market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industry 4.0 market is projected to reach a market size of USD 240.55 Billion by 2027 at a rapid and steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Projected steady growth of the global industry 4.0 market can be attributed to growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation cost. Industry 4.0 enables increased operational efficiency and self-managing production methods, thus enabling humans, equipment, machines, and logistics and supply chain management systems to be interconnected and collaborate.

Information and communication technology, which is an integral part of industry 4.0, uses multiple network components and communication protocols for centralized machine supervision and semi-automated/automated decision making, resulting in decreased downtime. Also, industry 4.0 allows for automatic process tracking and tracing and faster batch changeovers leading to improved productivity.

The Global Industry 4.0 Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Industry 4.0 market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape.

Some major companies in the market report include General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2019, the Factory Automation EMEA division of Mitsubishi Electric entered into a partnership with software developer ‘CONTACT’, to provide customized smart manufacturing solutions using digital twin technology.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) uses smart sensors and actuators for improvement of industrial and manufacturing processes. The key advantage of IIoT is that it enables automation of production processes and thus optimizes operating efficiency. According to a study, automation results using IIoT indicate around 30.0% increase in productivity.

Industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical sector helps in the improvement of product quality and productivity, thereby resulting in increased profitability. Also, industry 4.0 makes pharmaceutical production more well-organized and safer. Pharma 4.0, based on industry 4.0, enables systematic automated processes to run by a unified manufacturing control strategy.

The global Industry 4.0 market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Industry 4.0 market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Industry 4.0 market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industry 4.0 market in terms of technology, industry vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

3D Printing

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Blockchain

Industrial Robotics

Digital Twin

Industrial Metrology

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Chemical

Transportation

Pharmaceutical

Metals

Consumer Electronics

Others

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Regional Bifurcation of the Industry 4.0 Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

