Brown, LLC announces the elevation of three new partners in the firm.

Brown, LLC Partners

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown, LLC, one of the nation’s premiere whistleblower law firms law firm led by former FBI Special Agent Jason T. Brown, announced the elevation of Pat Almonrode, Nicholas Conlon, and Zijian Guan to the position of partner. Brown, LLC, with its staff of roughly twenty hard-working individuals, is a secret powerhouse in the litigation sphere and was ranked one of the most prolific firm’s in the country by lex machina in the secretive world of qui tam litigation under the False Claims Act.

“This marks an important step in the evolution of our firm. The three elevated partners are experienced litigators who work tirelessly to advance our clients’ interests. Partner status is a recognition of their hard work and dedication to the firm and our clients,” said Jason T. Brown, Senior Partner.

The lawyers at Brown, LLC's have obtained hundreds of millions in settlements and judgments in whistleblower litigation, collective and class actions involving improper overtime pay and employee misclassification, mass torts, and other high-stakes litigation. The firm leverages the deep experience of our attorneys, including Mr. Brown’s experience as an FBI Special Agent and counsel, to efficiently accomplish our clients’ goals.

Brown, LLC is a leading whistleblower law firm, combatting Medicare and Medicaid fraud and other government-contracting fraud, as well as pursuing matters on behalf of SEC whistleblowers. The Wage and Hour Department represents workers who were shorted wages or not paid overtime properly, ERISA issues, and a variety of other labor and employment issues on a class or collective basis. The Mass Tort team has extensive experience with complex civil litigation such as Zantac cancer claims and talcum-powder ovarian cancer lawsuits.

The firm also handles other high-end litigation and was recently featured in the news representing legendary songwriters who commenced an action against Dua Lipa for alleged infringement of a work. In addition, the firm handles other high-end litigation and while they offer free consultations on a variety of matters, the firm is in high demand and they are very selective about what cases they choose to prosecute.

ABOUT BROWN, LLC

Brown, LLC litigates matters nationwide. Please call the firm at (877) 561-0000 or visit the website. To read about significant accomplishments of the firm and its other areas of litigation, visit IFightForYourRights.com. The firm cautions that past results do not guarantee future success. This may be considered attorney advertising.