Angelique Barniak and One Call Staffing Changing The Conversation About International Healthcare Recruitment

Angelique Barniak, President & CEO of One Call Staffing, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Angelique Barniak has built an amazing business. Her years of success in the healthcare recruitment space has made her company world wide leader. A great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Angelique Barniak, President & CEO of One Call Staffing for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Angelique Barniak joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT One Call Staffing
One Call Staffing, Inc. is a Nationally Certified Small Woman Owned Business (SWOB) and a New York State dually certified MBE/WBE (Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise). We were recognized in Forbes Magazine (Dec 2009), by Goldline Research as 1 of the top 10 staffing firms in the Northeast.
We offer over 20 years experience in Global Recruitment for Licensed Healthcare Professionals and Internationally Certified, educated and trained Skilled Workers: Welders, Pipe Fitters, Ship Builders, Heavy Equipment operators, etc.
For the Healthcare Industry we also provide National Executive Search services (Retained and Contingency) to health care providers for Senior Level Nurse Managers, Administrators, Directors and Educators and recruitment for staff in all areas, clinical and non-clinical.
We are expert in Global Recruitment, Immigration services, appropriate Visa venues for Internationally educated / trained / licensed / certified Healthcare Professionals and Certified Skilled Labor
Sponsorship opportunities available for Green Card as well as seasonal work permits and H1-B.
Angelique Barniak joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Angelique Barniak discusses the newest offerings of One Call Staffing, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Angelique Barniak joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Angelique Barniak was amazing. The success of One Call Staffing is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Angelique Barniak on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like One Call Staffing. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Angelique Barniak who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Angelique Barniak”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
