The Joan 6 Pro Wins the Red Dot Award for Outstanding Design
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joan 6 Pro is the next-generation e-paper meeting room scheduler developed by Visionect, and has recently won the distinguished Red Dot Award for outstanding product design in 2022. This is the third time a Joan product has won the award proving that the sustainable and simple design philosophy which Joan embodies is essential to both improving product design and handling the challenges of the future.
The Red Dot Design Awards is one the largest design competitions on earth and it has come to represent a benchmark in the design world in terms of innovation and excellence in design. Since the 1990s the distinction of the “Red Dot” has been internationally recognized and desired as one of the most esteemed marks of quality in design. The 2022 competition was judged by a panel of international experts called the Red Dot Jury. The Jury received 20,000 submissions from around the world. However, only the select few will win a distinction and set a new standard for excellence in design.
The next generation meeting room scheduler, the Joan 6 Pro, is among these distinguished recipients. The Joan family of products have now won the award three times with the Joan 6 winning in 2016 and the Joan 13 winning in 2018. The three time winning record of the Joan product family is a demonstration of the strength of the underlying simplicity at the heart of Joan’s outstanding design.
The Joan product family is developed by the European company Visionect which has been at the forefront of e-paper technology design and development for years. The Joan 6 Pro has been developed with the specific intention of managing the flexible workspace which prioritizes safe work in a collaborative environment. It achieves this by eliminating interrupted meetings and double bookings. The Joan 6 Pro improves workplace collaboration by eliminating the need for expensive and time consuming set up requirements through its Smart magnetic mount which takes only a few minutes to set up. Adding to its already impressive convenience the Joan 6 Pro allows undocking without losing room information thanks to the integration of Smart location ID in the device.
The cornerstones of the Joan 6 Pro’s development are minimalistic design, simplicity, and sustainability and this evidenced by the Joan’s user-experience and overall design. The perfected display architecture of the Joan 6 Pro is incredibly energy efficient having to be charged only twice a year. Making a single cup of coffee is equivalent to the amount of energy which the Joan 6 pro needs to function for an entire year. This makes it 580 times more energy efficient than tablets. Additionally, the Joan 6 Pro supports the mission for company sustainability by using high quality materials which are easily recycled. This design philosophy increases the quality of the product as well as its longevity being guaranteed to last at least 5 years.
The Joan 6 Pro won its distinction in the Communication Technology category of the Red Dot Awards. The CEO of Red Dot, Prof. Peter Zec, was very impressed with the high caliber of design on display. So much so that he stated, “It is really impressive and praiseworthy that there are still designs out there that can surprise us with their form and functionality. This makes it clear that design cannot be restricted or brought to a standstill by unfavorable circumstances. On the contrary: more and more new ideas and creations emerge”.
The Joan 6 Pro is the result of 6 years of workplace management solutions development and 10 years of experience in e-paper design and development. It caters directly to the needs of any office with specific focus taken to offer unrivaled support to the hybrid office with its new conditions of work. The hybrid office features more collaboration and this impacts every aspect of the hybrid office. The Joan 6 Pro elevates hybrid office management through its quiet, simple and sustainable design and its remarkable energy-efficiency. The Joan 6 Pro integrates seamlessly with the communication tools and platforms that any office is using as well as offering analytics and an easy to use mobile app. All of these conveniences and benefits leave employees feeling confident and safe that their meeting spaces are ready to facilitate their work.
The co-founder of Visionect has stated that, “At Visionect, we endeavor to simplify our products from a technical and design perspective, resulting in improved function and better quality that makes the products we use and the world we live in better. Our team dedicated thousands of hours to reducing the complexity of workplace solutions and providing an alternative that offers a better quality of work life. This includes the realities of the post-pandemic workplace that Joan 6 Pro more than addresses.”
The Joan 6 Pro will be honored during the Red Dot Design Week from 20 to 24 June 2022. The Joan 6 Pro will be celebrated at the Product Design award ceremony which takes place on the 20th of June 2022 and will be hosted in Essen, Germany.
