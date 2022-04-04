Filipinos cannot endure 6 more years of impunity: Pangilinan

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday said that Filipinos cannot endure six more years of a Duterte-like administration, which is marked by corruption, abuse of power, and impunity.

Speaking via zoom during the Solid Leni-Kiko Global townhall meeting, Pangilinan said he set aside his own senatorial re-election plans and teamed up with Vice President Leni Robredo "because our country cannot afford another six years of this kind of administration, of corruption, of abuse, of impunity, (and) of non-accountability."

"We cannot afford Pharmally-like corruption scandals," he added.

Both Pangilinan and Robredo are not members of political dynasties or political families.

"We are doing this for our children. We are fighting for a better future for them," he said.

Describing the last five years and one-half of being the prime targets of President Duterte's baseless tirades, Pangilinan said "it has been a very difficult, lonely battle."

"Lalo na sa amin sa opposition, walang katapusan ang paninira, pang-iinsulto, death threats ... Talagang lahat na ng kahayupan ay tinanggap namin," Pangilinan said.

He said even his family members were targets of vile attacks. "Pati si Frankie and Sharon ay tino-troll. May rape threats, may death threats," he said.

Pangilinan, in describing the political track record of Robredo, said "I felt the most qualified really from Day One is Vice President Leni after she showed her record of service as vice president."

"Talagang sterling, spotless, sincere, and really dedicated. Lalo na noong Covid19 (response)," he said.

Pangilinan said Robredo is "the most deserving, the most qualified, and she is the candidate that the country needs. And the president that the country needs."

Recalling his experiences while campaigning in different parts of the country, Pangilinan said "ang akala namin ni Vice President Leni kapag nagpasya kaming tumakbo ay malungkot pa rin. Mahirap pa rin. Iilan lang kami."

"But kabaligtaran ang nangyari. Na-sorpresa nga kami. Hindi namin inaasahan iyong dagsa ng supporta. Nakakainspire talaga," he said.