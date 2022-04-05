Seeloz Appoints Industry Veterans El-Sadany, Carey, and Moghaddam to its Board of Directors
SANTA CARLA , CALIFORNIA , U.S, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeloz Inc. announced today the appointment of Dr. Tarek El-Sadany, former President of Technology and CTO of Unisys Corporation; Albert Carey, former CEO of PepsiCo North America, current Executive Chairman of Unifi and director of Home Depot; and Shariar Moghaddam, Managing Partner of Shams Capital and ex-VP of R&D and CTO of Silicon Markets at PerkinElmer to its board of directors effective April 1, 2022. Dr. El-Sadany is also nominated as Chairman of the board of directors while Shariar Moghaddam will take an additional role as EVP of Strategic Growth.
"We are pleased to welcome these prestigious industry leaders as independent directors to the Seeloz board. We are confident that the wealth of operational expertise they collectively bring to the table will be of immense value to Seeloz as we continue our magnificent year-over-year growth as the global category-defining leader of Supply Chain Automation." said Dr. Mohamed Aly, Seeloz Founder and CEO. "They join Seeloz at an exciting time as we continue to lead a global wave of supply chain transformation across major sectors such as manufacturing, energy and defense. The addition of these esteemed leaders complements our board’s skills and experiences with fresh perspectives as we execute our strategies to accelerate growth and drive profitability.”
“The pandemic has uncovered massive flaws in global supply chains across almost every industry vertical. For many years, executives knew that supply chain management technologies were in need of major transformations, but the industry was content with marginal improvements.” said Dr. El-Sadany. “If we study the innovations in supply chain management, we’ll realize that the past three decades were mainly to digitize operational processes, taking paper-based workflows to database-driven. Decision making, though, continued to be human-driven. Seeloz is leading a new wave of innovation by bringing AI-driven autonomy to supply chain planning. Seeing the need for supply chain transformation well before the pandemic, Seeloz’ technology matured over the past few years and has proven successful across many industry verticals. We’re perfectly positioned to take on a critical global challenge. I’m truly excited to join the Seeloz board and looking forward to playing a major role in advancing this great mission”.
“In a post-pandemic world, executives across the industry reached a conclusion that supply chains need to be revamped. We can’t continue driving supply chains with the outdated technologies that proved incapable of solving major supply chain challenges such as demand fluctuations, supply shortages and unforecastable lead times.” said Albert Carey. “Using AI to completely redefine the underlying planning methodologies rather than conforming to the normal standards and offering marginal changes, Seeloz is taking a bold approach to address today’s supply chain problems. Following a crawl-walk-run milestone-driven approach when transforming their customers’ supply chains, the Seeloz customer engagement approach and business models appeal to executives who’re keen on balancing performance gains with business stability. I’m excited to join the board of a pioneering company like Seeloz and be part of their incredible story.“
”Growing a business from scratch is one of the hardest things to do as it takes a lot of time and resources. Achieving a year-over-year exponential growth is even much harder.” said Shariar Moghaddam. “When I review what Seeloz has been capable of achieving over the years from evolving the technology to building a great customer base and profitable business through establishing very innovative business models and a global partner network, I give full credit to Mohamed and the team. Looking at the perfect position Seeloz is in now with the right offerings at the right time and the capability to deliver at scale, I can only see the company growth further accelerating. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team on building a solid corporate foundation empowering sustainable and enduring growth.”
About Seeloz
Seeloz is the global leader in Supply Chain Automation. Covering over twenty industry verticals and major types of supply chains, Seeloz Supply Chain Automation Suite™ (SCAS), the world’s first Autonomous Requirements Planning (ARP), plays a pivotal role in reimagining supply chains using Artificial Intelligence.
Salman Aznan
Seeloz Inc.
+1 408-915-5115
media@seeloz.com
