Dr. Cybil Bonhomme to Facilitate a Mental and Emotional Health Series

To begin in May, the series is designed to help attendees build skills in managing a variety of mental health issues

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cybil Bonhomme – the founder of Miami Vibes Magazine and renowned healthcare professional with an extensive background in community building, education, and preventative outreach – is excited to announce that she will be facilitating a new Mental and Emotional Health Series, to begin next month.

The six-part series is designed by experts at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for individuals who have mild to moderate mental and emotional health challenges. To be conducted through four weekly sessions, the course features evidence-based approaches, including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, and Dialectal Behavior Therapy, to help attendees develop skills that will help them manage a variety of mental health issues.

“Since the pandemic started, many of us have suffered from anxiety, depression, and even grief,” says Dr. Bonhomme. “Through this series, I hope to help attendees build skills that will allow them to take back control of their lives.”

The course will be offered online via live Zoom sessions or in person at the THesis Hotel Miami. To learn more about or to register for the Healing Series, click here.