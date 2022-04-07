Mailing List Website has collected expansive databases for Ukraine relief donors throughout the United States.
Ukraine Relief Charity Donors Mailing List
One of the worst experiences in human history is war. The entire world is now reeling in shock over the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing can help any business grow by finding more clients or customers. Those businesses that offer products or services to other companies will find from our mailing lists serving their needs. These details include up-to-date listings of the relevant person’s name and title within a company to facilitate more efficient dealings for these high-volume transactions.
If a business is focused more on the general public, then consumer postal mailing lists will be useful. These lists can be made available based on both demographic and geographic marketing needs. Whether a business is focused on business to business or consumer retail markets, databases are available to meet these requests.
How Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Started
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing first began as the idea of a disabled veteran. Having completed the responsibilities and obligations of military duty, the next step was from defense to development. This would be done by helping America’s economy to grow by facilitating businesses to find the clients and customers they need to thrive. A small start up began, and today, that same company now proudly boasts staff with over 50 years of combined experience.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing went into business during a time of transition. The traditional marketing techniques were still dominant, but digital marketing was in its infancy and making rapid inroads as digital technology had already done in other sectors. The company focused on direct mail marketing, imparting critical lessons about data acquisition, organization, and analytics.
As digital marketing disrupted the industry, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was ready to use its data-oriented experience to integrate digital services into its repertoire. This early mover advantage gave the company significant performance in digital marketing techniques and brought great benefits for both the company itself and its clients.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has expanded beyond its starting days of servicing Las Vegas. It now provides databases for the entire country, including Hawaii and Alaska. For businesses that want complete coverage of North American markets, databases for Mexico and Canada are also available. Even companies that are ready to move onto the international arena have options. It’s possible to get lists from across the Atlantic for those businesses prepared to enter European Union markets.
A Time Of Crisis
The world has thus far managed to avoid any major military confrontations between two military superpowers, but the invasion of Ukraine puts the entire world on notice that such a confrontation can occur. In February of this year, the Russian army massed huge concentrations of their military forces on the Ukrainian border, declared the country to harbor neo-Nazis, and then invaded on the pretext of wanting to protect Russia and the rest of the world from the rise of another Nazi nation as was previously fought in World War II. The result of that invasion was initially expected to be brutal but swift and decisive.
For decades the Russians have garnered a near-mythical reputation for the tanks in their heavy armor divisions. Many Americans still remember the rivalry between the US military and the former Soviet Union. When the invasion began, many assumed it would end with Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in Russian hands, the President having fled, and the country being annexed by Russia.
Instead, the unexpected happened, and the Ukrainian army and people have fought far more bravely and fiercely than anyone anticipated. What was projected to be an easy win for Russia within three days has now stretched into a months-long war that Russia can no longer win. However, that doesn’t mean it has been easy for the Ukrainians. Hundreds of thousands of refugees have been displaced around Europe and the rest of the world, while thousands more have been deliberately bombed or shot by Russian forces, including children.
Reaching Donors
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has compiled a list of Ukraine relief donors for organizations wishing to help. The databases have complete listings for the USA, making it easy to conduct national campaigns or focus on a specific region, such as New England donors, or even just a state, such as Californian donors. It’s even possible to target a particular neighborhood in one city, such as wanting only to approach Manhattan donors in New York City.
Demographic breakdowns are also available for those charities or other organizations wanting to reach specific groups. So if a charity is faith-based and wants to reach only Christians or is interested in nationality and wants to reach out to other Ukrainians, this is possible. Even financial metrics such as reaching out specifically to compassionate, affluent, high-net-worth donors are possible. Mailing addresses are always available, but other contact points can be provided as needed, like email addresses, telephone numbers for telemarketing efforts, and cellular numbers for those who want to employ text/SMS-based marketing.
This service provides a carefully guided, step by step experience through every phase of the direct mail process. It's all there, from conception to design to manufacturing and printing and finally distribution using the most effective database. Every step is under one roof, eliminating the usual need to source and vet different vendors for the other services required at each stage.
If you’re interested in reaching Ukraine relief donors around the country, contact us today. When you work with us, you support a disabled veteran and American owned company.
