Wireless Testing Market Size worth $17,379.7 Million by 2027 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Wireless Testing Market is propelled by Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and Smart Devices by 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Wireless Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by offering, technology, and application,” the market was valued at US$ 10,346.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,346.2 million by 2027; Advancements in wireless technologies such as Near-Field Communications (NFC), Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi are propelling the wireless testing market growth. Moreover, developments in technologies such as AI and IoT are also expected to generate opportunities for the wireless testing market players during the forecast period.

Market Size Value in - US$ 11,616.2 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 17,379.7 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 6.8% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 215

No. Tables - 110

No. of Charts & Figures - 97

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Offering , Technology , and Application

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and Smart Devices Bolsters Wireless Testing Market Growth

The growing adoption of smartphones and smart devices in developing economies is encouraging the developments of several new technologies. Rising disposable income, increasing population, and escalating internet penetration are a few of the key factors driving the demand for smartphones and smart devices. As per the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), smartphone revenue reached US$ 80 billion in the US, and the unit shipments grew to 170.7 million. According to the CTA expectations, 5-enabled smartphones would account for 76% of the total smartphone sale by 2022. Smart devices confer optimized features such as enhanced display and in-house health monitoring, which are captivating significant consumer attention toward these devices. The adoption of smartphones and smart devices has an enormous impact on the wireless testing industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Wireless Testing Market

The global electronic & semiconductor industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis. COVID 19 is impacting the growth of the global wireless testing market. Factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have negatively impacted the wireless testing market.

Several countries are highly investing in the deployment of 5G networks for high-speed internet. For instance, in September 2019, telecom operators, such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, invested US$ 30.5 billion to introduce 5G services in India. Additionally, in July 2020, South Korea-based mobile operators SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus have invested a total of US$ 22 billion through 2022 to accelerate 5G infrastructure across the country. With such a huge focus on 5G development, the network is expected to demand wireless testing solutions in order to avoid a network failure. In July 2019, Viavi Solutions collaborated with Samsung Electronics to test the 5G network performance. Samsung selected its TM500 Network Tester and TeraVM 5G Core Emulator to authenticate the performance of 5G network equipment. Such collaborations boost the advancements in 5G commercial services. In December 2019, Anritsu Corporation declared that Rakuten Mobile, Inc. had implemented its 5G NR test solution for 5G New Radio (5G NR) acceptance tests. In September 2020, Viavi Solutions offered 5G test solutions to the China Mobile Research Institute. Hence, growing potential of 5G and massive adoption of testing solutions by numerous companies would propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Cloud Computing and IoT Devices

Cloud technology has been tremendously adopted by all the verticals globally. The technology has brought a massive enhancement into the data storage in the cloud. Individuals and businesses find this technology relevant to their daily use, and the government is highly investing in cloud computing to implement it in all industries. For instance, in October 2020, The European Union stated that it would invest ~US$ 12.05 billion over the next seven years to build a cloud computing sector. A declaration has been signed by twenty-five European countries to drive cloud technology. Cloud computing has developed as a vital model that has attracted significant attention in various industries. The vendors are providing a cloud-based deployment model to mitigate the infrastructure cost for the clients. With the rising advancements in cloud computing, there is a substantial increase in mobile subscriptions.

Strategic Insights:

Players operating in the wireless testing market focus on strategies, such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches, to maintain their positions in the Wireless testing market. A few developments by key players of the wireless testing market are:

In April 2020, Sigfox approved for SGS's laboratory in San Diego, California, in the USA to become an accredited provider of Sigfox testing services.

In March 2020, Keysight Technologies, declared that DEKRA has selected Keysight's end-to-end test solutions to certify 5G new radio (NR) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) devices, in compliance with a wide range of requirements, to enhances safety in human interaction with technology, including vehicles.



