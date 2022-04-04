Construction Sealants Market Research by Type, Application, Future Growth to 2027 |Top Key Players Sika AG, BASF SE

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for the product in residential buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Construction Sealants Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Construction Sealants market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Construction Sealants market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The study offers a clear understanding of the current market scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market landscape. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic.

The construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand in residential buildings. The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants' demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating for any movement or stresses that the buildings may be subjected to post-construction. Sealants improve the durability of repaired joints and provide an effective means to augment the building's overall sustainability without substituting existing construction materials.

The Global Construction Sealants Report is a panoramic study of the overall Construction Sealants market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Construction Sealants market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Construction Sealants market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Construction Sealants industry.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Construction Sealants market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Construction Sealants market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Construction Sealants market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Construction Sealants market players.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

Polysulphide sealants find extensive usage in commercial construction to provide resistance to wet and cold conditions owing to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicone

Polysulfide

Polyurethane

Emulsion

Plastisol

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Cable Management

Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Overview of the Construction Sealants Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Construction Sealants industry

