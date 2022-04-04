Fruit Snacks Market Growth Sturdy at 7.8% CAGR to Outstrip 9,174.86 million by 2027

Fruit Snacks Market is expected to reach US$ 9,174.86 Mn by 2027. Growing Demand for Convenience Food Items to Escalate Fruit Snacks Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Fruit Snacks Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Sweets and Savoury, Beverages, Dairy, and Others), Fruit Family (Apple, Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Berry, Mixed, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailing, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 5,057.87 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,174.86 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments, in the market.

Fruit snacks are processed and sugary confectioneries, especially made for children. Surging demand for fruit snacks is attributed to the rise in purchasing power and growing consumer preference toward healthy and ready-to-eat convenience food items. Further, with the growing food & beverages industry and improving economic conditions, consumer inclination toward convenience foods is also increasing. Consumers prefer fresh and less processed ready-to-eat products that are equally healthy and nutritious. With the expansion of distribution channels, convenience foods have found a shelf in the supermarkets and retail outlets. Additionally, the change in working demographics and busy lifestyles are among the other factors promoting the demand for convenience food items. Besides, major companies are coming up with the improved quality of fruit snacks and approaching efficient distribution channels to serve the broader customer base.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global fruit snacks market during the forecast period. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. Key market players in the North America fruit snacks market include Bare Snacks, Crispy Green Inc., and Mount Franklin Foods LLC. These companies are constantly working toward innovation and new product developments of fruit snacks to bring improved tastes and quality in their products to attract new consumers and widen the consumer base in the region. An upsurge in the incidence of obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes has made the people more reliant on products that are highly nutritious. Fruits contain vital nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, vitamins, and fibers that help in the reduction of risks associated with obesity and cardiovascular diseases

Fruit Snacks Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The market for global Fruit Snacks is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global Fruit Snacks market are Bare Snacks, Crispy Green Inc., General Mills Inc., Ferrero, Mount Franklin Foods, LLC, Nutty Goodness, LLC, Seneca Foods, Sunkist Growers, Inc., SunOpta, and Welch's

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Fruit Snacks Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and supply shortages. The food and beverage industry faced operational difficulties caused by disruption of supply chains, labor shortage, and shortage in raw material supply. Moreover, the prices of Fruit Snacks got significantly dropped as there was a decline in demand from various industries, such as food and beverage and personal care. This factor also affected the profitability of the market players and the farmers engaged in cultivating Fruit Snacks. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially affected the global Fruit Snacks market's growth. However, as the governments of various countries introduced relaxation in the restrictions and rising vaccination rates, the food and beverage industry is recovering from its losses. The demand for Fruit Snacks is projected to grow over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the fruit snacks market is segmented into sweets and savoury, beverages, dairy, and others. In 2019, the sweets and savory segment dominated the market. Different types of sweets & savory fruit snacks are freeze dried, extruded strips, and so on, and they include chips, trail mixes, and gummies. These products are gaining popularity owing to increasing consumer preference for processed food products with high nutritional content. Besides, the rising demand for sweets & savory fruit snacks among the children of age group 3–7 years is expected to drive the segment growth. Moreover, trail mixes such as prunes, figs, berries, dates, and apricots with seasoning, exotic flavoring, and coatings have been gaining popularity over the years. These snacks are on-the-go products that are rich in antioxidants, and help in boosting energy. Several savory snack processers and manufacturers are offering diversified products in terms of new shapes and flavor profiles to gain consumer attention.

On the basis of fruit family, the fruit snacks market is segmented into apple, mango, banana, pineapple, berry, mixed, and others. In 2019, the mixed segment dominated the market.Mixed flavors are generally used to enhance the taste of food products. The snacks industry requires flavors for diverse purposes such as new product development, novel product line introduction, and taste change in existing products. Increasing consumer demand for new fruit snack flavors is anticipated to boost the mixed segment demand during the forecast period. Manufacturers are increasingly involved in providing mix fruit snacking items. For instance, Mount Franklin Foods offer mixed fruit snacks in an assortment of apple–strawberry, strawberry–blackberry, grape, pineapple–strawberry, and mixed berry flavors. They are made with fruit juices and 100% vitamin C without any artificial flavors or colors.

