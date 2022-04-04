Automatic Weapons Market Size, Scope, Industry Share, Growth Analysis, Key Players & Regional Demand

Emergen Research Logo

Automatic Weapons Market Trends – Higher demand for hitech Automatic Weapons and mobile rocket launchers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automatic Weapons Market Emergen Research provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The Automatic Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.32 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Automatic Weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Automatic Weapons market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

The global Automatic Weapons market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Automatic Weapons market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Automatic Weapons market.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Automatic Weapons Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Segmental Analysis

The global Automatic Weapons market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Automatic Weapons sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a Automatic Weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the light weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other Automatic Weapons.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Medium Machine Gun (MMG)

Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)

Automatic Launchers

Grenade launcher

Mortar Launcher

Missile Launcher

Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Land

Battle Tanks

Armored Fighting Vehicles

Light Protected Vehicles

Naval

Destroyers

Frigates

Corvettes

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft

Helicopters

Combat Support Aircraft

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

56mm

62mm

7mm

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

Large

81mm

120mm

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Pakistan

South Korea

North Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Automatic Weapons market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

