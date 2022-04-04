Demerara Sugar Market to Outstrip US$ 10,635.27 million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 4.9 % CAGR

Growing Demand for Organic Demerara Sugar to Escalate Demerara Sugar Market Growth at 4.9% CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Demerara Sugar Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Nature (Organic and Conventional), End-User Industry (Food, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Beverages, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Distributors and Wholesalers, Online Retailers, and Others ),” the market was valued at US$ 7,305.88 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,635.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Demerara sugar is derived from sugarcane and comprises large grains that provide a sweet and crunchy texture in baking and other applications. It is mostly used as sprinkles for decorating cakes and muffins. It can also be added to coffee and tea. A small amount of molasses is naturally found in Demerara sugar, which gives it a light brown color and caramel taste. Demerara sugar contains significantly lower sucrose content (88–93%) than white sugar (96–98%). Vital minerals such as manganese, magnesium, zinc, chromium, and cobalt are found in Demerara sugar. Demerara sugar originates from Guyana, South America, and most Demerara sugar available today originates from Mauritius in Africa. Moreover, the rising applications of demerara sugar in the food sector offers lucrative opportunities for the key market players.

The global demerara sugar market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during 2020–2027. The increasing demand for demerara sugar from various end-use industries such as food, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, and beverages is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Demerara Sugar Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The market for global Demerara Sugar is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global Demerara Sugar market are Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc, Associated British Foods plc, Tereos Group, LOC Industries, Nordzucker AG, Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited, Sugar Australia Company Ltd, Tate & Lyle, Alteo Limited, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Demerara Sugar Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and supply shortages. The food and beverage industry faced operational difficulties caused by disruption of supply chains, labor shortage, and shortage in raw material supply. Moreover, the prices of Demerara Sugar got significantly dropped as there was a decline in demand from various industries, such as food and beverage and personal care. This factor also affected the profitability of the market players and the farmers engaged in cultivating Demerara Sugar. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially affected the global Demerara Sugar market's growth. However, as the governments of various countries introduced relaxation in the restrictions and rising vaccination rates, the food and beverage industry is recovering from its losses. The demand for Demerara Sugar is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Based on nature, the demerara sugar market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019; whereas, the market for organic demerara sugar is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The conventional form of farming technique is widely adopted among the farmers to obtain higher yield and availability of product at low cost. The technique runs in favor of the producers and cultivators as the yields are high in comparison to cost. Moreover, the lack of knowledge among farmers toward health benefits associated with the organic farming have promoted the growth of the segment. For instance, in 2017, almost 63% of farmers adopted conventional agriculture to produce demerara sugar and 37% of them opted organic agriculture in Turkey.

Based on end-use Industry, the demerara sugar market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, beverages, and others. The food segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, and the other segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027. Demerara sugar has a crunchy texture and a large sparkling golden crystal form. The large crystals mean it retains its shape when cooked.

