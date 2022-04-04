Flavor Masking Agents Market to hit $ 331.16 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.7% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Rise in Use of Flavor Masking Agents in Diversified Applications to Escalate Flavor Masking Agents Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Flavor Masking Agents Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Sweet Flavor, Salt Flavor, Fat Flavor, Bitter Flavor, and Others) and Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, and Others),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 224.03 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 331.16 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage- Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 224.03 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by- US$ 331.16 Million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 5.7% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 152

No. Tables- 56

No. of Charts & Figures- 78

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Type and Application

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Flavor masking agents are a chemical interaction that cause the absence of taste. It has the ability to mellow saltiness and bitterness. Moreover, it masks the bitter tastes of some hydrolyzed proteins and other food substances in pet and animal feed. Bitterness, glycerin flavor, vitamin and mineral flavor, and metallic flavor in a food product are masked with an ingredient that gives an appealing flavor to the end-product. The growth of the flavor masking agents market is attributed to the increasing consumption of processed foods. Moreover, surging demand from the sports nutrition industry is estimated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The flavor masking agent market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Europe market has been rising due to advancements in the food & beverages industry across the region. The industry is the largest manufacturing field in European countries. The increased consumption of processed foods among consumers owing to busy lifestyle and convenience is driving the demand for flavor masking agents in the region. Protein, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients in many packaged foods, such as dairy-based products, meat products, and bakery and confectionery products, give off an unpleasant odor and taste which, in turn, will propel the demand for flavor masking agents in food and beverage industry.

Flavor Masking Agents Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The market for global Flavor Masking Agents is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global Flavor Masking Agents market are ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Carmi Flavour And Fragrance Co., Inc., Geo Specialty Chemicals, Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd, Roquette Freres, Sensient Technologies Corporation, DSM, Symrise, GPT Pharma

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Flavor Masking Agents Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and supply shortages. The food and beverage industry faced operational difficulties caused by disruption of supply chains, labor shortage, and shortage in raw material supply. Moreover, the prices of Flavor Masking Agents got significantly dropped as there was a decline in demand from various industries, such as food and beverage and personal care. This factor also affected the profitability of the market players and the farmers engaged in cultivating Flavor Masking Agents. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially affected the global Flavor Masking Agents market's growth. However, as the governments of various countries introduced relaxation in the restrictions and rising vaccination rates, the food and beverage industry is recovering from its losses. The demand for Flavor Masking Agents is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Based on type, the flavor masking agent market is segmented into sweet flavor, salt flavor, fat flavor, bitter flavor, and others. The bitter flavor segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. A few examples of bittering agents are denatonium, sucrose octaacetate, quercetin, brucine, and quassin. While many substances are bitter to some degree, a few are specifically used for their bitterness, especially to balance out different flavors such as sweetness.

Based on application, the flavor masking agent market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and others. The food and beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. However, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Flavor masking agents are applied to mask the unpleasant taste of pharmaceutical drugs to attain patient acceptability and compliance. The mechanisms of taste-masking strategies often depend on two main approaches: the first is to mask the unpleasant taste with sweeteners, flavors, and effervescent agents; and the second is to prevent the interaction of bitter/unpleasant drugs with taste buds. Sweetness is the simplest method for masking taste, especially in pediatric formulations, chewable tablets, and liquid formulations. Granulation is one of the methods used to mask the taste of a slightly bitter substance. The floor area of the bitter material that comes into contact with the tongue.

